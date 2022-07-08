Nets not shopping Ben Simmons, little market for him anyway

Nets not shopping Ben Simmons, little market for him anyway

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The latest Durant question I’ve kind of been musing is if the Raptors would give up Scottie if they could also get Ben Simmons. Then the Nets could redirect everything else they get in the deal (plus the Lakers picks for Kyrie) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. My brain hurts. – 7:30 PM

More on this storyline

The problem is that Mitchell is unavailable to the Nets for the same primary reason as many top young stars: Brooklyn is ineligible to trade for Mitchell as long as Ben Simmons is on the roster. League rules preclude one team from employing two players on “designated rookie” contracts acquired via trade. Another considerable obstacle: Utah, for now, has been adamant that it won’t trade Mitchell. One nonetheless suspects that the Jazz, for all their messaging about wanting to reload around Mitchell, would eventually be willing to trade Mitchell in the proverbial “right” deal if the Nets suddenly no longer had Simmons (or were shipping him out in the same trade). Something to file away if a multi-team Durant deal doesn’t materialize immediately. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 3, 2022

