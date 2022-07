Nets, Suns not close to Kevin Durant deal

Yahoo Sports and TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes said on his “Posted Up” podcast that Durant had “gone dark,” not responding to other NBA stars who had been reaching out to him in the past week to touch base and gauge his interest in being traded to their teams. In essence, Durant has largely gone underground. “I texted him last week; that’s the last time I talked to him,” Thomas said. “I haven’t talked to him since, though.” -via New York Post / July 8, 2022