Nets, Suns not close to Kevin Durant deal

From from my understanding, the Kevin Durant/Phoenix conversations have also been pretty far apart in terms of Phoenix wanting to be pretty, pretty minimal about what they returned back for Kevin Durant, frankly, like they don’t want to wreck their their franchise’s future.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets youngsters grateful for time with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving – but know they may not get any more. #nba nypost.com/2022/07/08/net… via @nypostsports – 3:28 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
A #Nets trade of Kevin Durant to #Warriors would be complicated nypost.com/2022/07/07/net… via @nypostsports – 11:06 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Young Nets working hard, but future depends on situation with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:16 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Charles Boozer. Tony Durant. Joel Bosh. Abraham Millsap. Terry Harris. And now Bryton Hobbs, Jayson Tatum’s cousin. The annual summer league nepotism tradition is alive and well 👍👍👍 – 8:07 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
🔘 KD/Suns (2:50)
🔘 Fandom (14:21)
🔘 Chet! (19:31)
🔘 Nuggets (25:51)
🔘 Are dual bigs back in vogue? (35:46)
🔘 Celtics (42:26)
🔘 Jazz (47:35)
🔘 GP2 (54:54)
🎧 https://t.co/ARBTU4wonU
🍎 https://t.co/OlQGEZ2h8x
✳️ https://t.co/dpK17LzTPY pic.twitter.com/HRXBC6L7cV – 6:48 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves
💯 Will the Nets actually deal KD and Kyrie?
💯 Bradley Beal’s humongous deal
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/1VoFnw… – 6:12 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Around the outskirts of the KD trade landscape: @BlakeMurphyODC on Toronto’s dilemma, @Andrew Lopez on the rising Pels + Ingram question. Then @espn_macmahon the sneaky interesting Rockets:
Apple: apple.co/3RiJ9XX
Spotify: spoti.fi/3NPL0AL – 6:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On @BurnsAndGambo from the Coyotes’ NHL Draft Party at Wild Horse Pass. Talking some puck, KD, Ayton and more.
Did I get a few hands in as my show prep? None of your business!
Listen from anywhere here: https://t.co/RUX7XBueV8 pic.twitter.com/cyVcWIJ1EE – 4:57 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Nets’ offseason so far.
Aside from KD and Kyrie, do you like what they have done? pic.twitter.com/4n7I3ihaaZ – 4:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Not much to take from the Nets’ first summer league practice. Adam Caporn said he hasn’t addressed the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving with the team. Cam Thomas texted with Durant last week but kept the conversation private. – 4:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Nets asked Wolves for enormous Kevin Durant trade return, including Anthony Edwards and KAT
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 3:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Nets star has ‘gone dark,’ not answering phone calls or texts, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 1:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors officially announced the signing of coveted free agent Kevin Durant.
In Durant’s three seasons in Oakland, he averaged 25.8/7.1/5.4 in the regular season and 29.6/7.1/4.5 in the postseason. He won two NBA titles and two Finals MVP Awards. pic.twitter.com/tzE2KH1QFf – 12:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast: The latest on where the Heat’s roster stands amid free agency and Kevin Durant whirlwind miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 10:02 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
From #NBA signings, trades & rumors…to KD & debunking bogus views of Toronto…Check out the latest #SmithAndJones.
@20_awill was golden in this episode; spitting facts!
Plus we have lots on @CanBball too.
🍎 https://t.co/KYW31FgwxA
🟢 https://t.co/8B9X9yCT7P
#raptors #rtz pic.twitter.com/VmPEgx7Mt3 – 9:53 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant reportedly “goes dark” as Nets keep asking price high, trade talks drag out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/07/dur… – 9:00 AM
More on this storyline
Nets Daily: “All conversations are open for teams to call, reach out, submit offers. Teams like Suns, Heat, Raptors, Warriors,” Shams told Bally Sports. “Those are among the teams that are gonna be at the forefront trying to pursue a Kevin Durant deal.” The Warriors? -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 8, 2022
Vincent Goodwill: I’ve heard varying degrees of what Brooklyn wants (for Kevin Durant), like some some executives have thrown out some craziness. They said Brooklyn is asking for too much. You know, they want an All-Star player, a starter plus draft picks. -via Spotify / July 8, 2022
Yahoo Sports and TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes said on his “Posted Up” podcast that Durant had “gone dark,” not responding to other NBA stars who had been reaching out to him in the past week to touch base and gauge his interest in being traded to their teams. In essence, Durant has largely gone underground. “I texted him last week; that’s the last time I talked to him,” Thomas said. “I haven’t talked to him since, though.” -via New York Post / July 8, 2022
