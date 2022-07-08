No player option on fifth year of Ja Morant's contract

Drew Hill: On Get Up this morning @WindhorstESPN reported that Ja Morant’s max extension doesn’t feature a fifth year player option. A full commitment to Memphis for the next six years.
Source: Twitter @DrewHill_DM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed @Ja Morant to a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/DfNUrqVJr7 – 4:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jake LaRavia showed that he could be a complementary weapon alongside Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, and we saw why the Grizzlies emphasized adding shooting this offseason.
Observations: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Waitress’ reaction after $500 tip from Ja Morant is priceless nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/05/wai… – 11:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jaden Springer has earned the respect of Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/73bWgCXHfO – 8:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Second-round pick Kennedy Chandler got congratulated by Ja Morant, sitting courtside, after his steal preserved the Grizzlies’ 101-99 lead over the Sixers in the closing seconds of their Salt Lake City Summer League opener. – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies are 10-for-15 from 3. LaRavia 3-for-3.
I bet Ja Morant likes what he sees courtside. – 7:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
It’s fun that Ja Morant is here to watch Grizzlies in SLC summer league – 7:34 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
Go Subscribe & Watch The First 3 Episodes of the Docuseries 🥷🏽🤝🏽
– @shotbynie pic.twitter.com/UKlovnYGrY – 6:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Tevin Brown (@original_tev10) about playing with Ja Morant in college, the support he gets from #MurrayState and back home in Alabama, and if he likes wearing the same colors with the #Pacers.
“I’ve been blue and gold my whole life, and I intend to keep it that way.” pic.twitter.com/andHXTqVAD – 3:22 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ja Morant left a massive tip for the waitress that served him, but didn’t recognize him.
Then, the waitress wanted to know more about the generous customer, who reminded her of a very well-known athlete & an interesting exchange followed 🤣
basketnews.com/news-174742-ja… – 2:05 PM
JD Shaw: All-Star guard Ja Morant has officially inked his multi-year extension with the Grizzlies. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / July 6, 2022
ClutchPoints: The Black Jesus aka Ja Morant just made a waitress’s day by tipping her $500 💰 Her reaction says it all 😇 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 6, 2022
