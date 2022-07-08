Official completion of Jalen Brunson deal with Knicks unlikely to be finished before the weekend

Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break…10:39 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks have two avenues to sign Jericho Sims.
If they work a sign-and-trade for Jalen Brunson and stay over the cap, they can use what’s left over from the MLE to do it.
If they operate under the cap, they can use remaining cap room. – 12:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA free agency moratorium is over but Knicks still silent — but no worries as they wait for cap-clearing deals to finalize and Jalen Brunson to arrive newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday8:51 AM
As @Fred Katz noted, Knicks’ Kemba Walker trade does not prevent them from acquiring Jalen Brunson via sign & trade. Don’t know if either side is currently interested in doing so. But, as previously reported, some members of Mavs were open to considering S&T as of late last month – 9:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks fans have been waiting a very long time for a PG they hope Jalen Brunson can become pic.twitter.com/ld3bdg1kvk3:18 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA All-Stars are on the move already this offseason. My latest around-the-league notes go deep on Jalen Brunson and more layers surrounding Brunson’s move to New York and the hopes he can join Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray among the league’s elite: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-fre…2:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Opinion: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for NYK team president Leon Rose and his group. Here’s why: on.sny.tv/u4n31G71:34 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
A note with the free-agency moratorium officially done:
The Knicks could not turn the Isaiah Hartenstein acquisition into a sign-and-trade because the Clippers were capped on how much they could pay him.
As for Jalen Brunson becoming a S&T, we don’t know until we know. – 12:53 PM

