Official completion of Jalen Brunson deal with Knicks unlikely to be finished before the weekend

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 10:39 AM
From earlier: a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 10:39 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for Knicks team president Leon Rose and his group, in my opinion. Here’s why I see it that way: sny.tv/articles/why-j… – 8:48 AM
From earlier: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for Knicks team president Leon Rose and his group, in my opinion. Here’s why I see it that way: sny.tv/articles/why-j… – 8:48 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here is a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 2:09 PM
Here is a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 2:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA free agency moratorium is over but Knicks still silent — but no worries as they wait for cap-clearing deals to finalize and Jalen Brunson to arrive newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:51 AM
NBA free agency moratorium is over but Knicks still silent — but no worries as they wait for cap-clearing deals to finalize and Jalen Brunson to arrive newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:51 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for NYK team president Leon Rose and his group, in my opinion. Here’s why I see it that way: sny.tv/articles/why-j… – 8:30 AM
From earlier: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for NYK team president Leon Rose and his group, in my opinion. Here’s why I see it that way: sny.tv/articles/why-j… – 8:30 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
As @Fred Katz noted, Knicks’ Kemba Walker trade does not prevent them from acquiring Jalen Brunson via sign & trade. Don’t know if either side is currently interested in doing so. But, as previously reported, some members of Mavs were open to considering S&T as of late last month – 9:36 PM
As @Fred Katz noted, Knicks’ Kemba Walker trade does not prevent them from acquiring Jalen Brunson via sign & trade. Don’t know if either side is currently interested in doing so. But, as previously reported, some members of Mavs were open to considering S&T as of late last month – 9:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks fans have been waiting a very long time for a PG they hope Jalen Brunson can become pic.twitter.com/ld3bdg1kvk – 3:18 PM
Knicks fans have been waiting a very long time for a PG they hope Jalen Brunson can become pic.twitter.com/ld3bdg1kvk – 3:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA All-Stars are on the move already this offseason. My latest around-the-league notes go deep on Jalen Brunson and more layers surrounding Brunson’s move to New York and the hopes he can join Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray among the league’s elite: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-fre… – 2:41 PM
NBA All-Stars are on the move already this offseason. My latest around-the-league notes go deep on Jalen Brunson and more layers surrounding Brunson’s move to New York and the hopes he can join Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray among the league’s elite: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-fre… – 2:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Opinion: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for NYK team president Leon Rose and his group. Here’s why: on.sny.tv/u4n31G7 – 1:34 PM
Opinion: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for NYK team president Leon Rose and his group. Here’s why: on.sny.tv/u4n31G7 – 1:34 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
A note with the free-agency moratorium officially done:
The Knicks could not turn the Isaiah Hartenstein acquisition into a sign-and-trade because the Clippers were capped on how much they could pay him.
As for Jalen Brunson becoming a S&T, we don’t know until we know. – 12:53 PM
A note with the free-agency moratorium officially done:
The Knicks could not turn the Isaiah Hartenstein acquisition into a sign-and-trade because the Clippers were capped on how much they could pay him.
As for Jalen Brunson becoming a S&T, we don’t know until we know. – 12:53 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: The Knicks have renounced Ryan Arcidiacono’s cap hold, source tells @The Athletic, a sign they will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson. They could still technically use cap space and do a sign-and-trade, as they did with Evan Fournier and the Celtics last summer. -via Twitter @FredKatz / July 8, 2022
Marc Stein: The expectation, I’m told, is that Jalen Brunson’s new deal to join the Knicks is unlikely to be finalized today as part of the Day 1 wave of signings and trades after the NBA moratorium was lifted. More on Brunson and a slew of around-the-league topics: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-fre… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 6, 2022
Jalen Brunson has yet to rise to All-Star level, but league sources say that the presumed boost to his All-Star chances by moving from the Western Conference to the East was indeed among his motivations for agreeing to leave the Dallas Mavericks for the New York Knicks. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.