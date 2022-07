Rockets, Kevin Porter held preliminary extension talks?

Zach Lowe: Kevin Porter, Jr. is the wildcard to me. He’s up for an extension. I’ve heard there have been some very, very, very, very, very, very, very preliminary talks about talking at some point in the future, but some openness to a deal there. Tim MacMahon: I think there are mixed opinions internally. And, you know, frankly, externally the opinion I get most often is the Rockets should not give him an extension Source: ESPN