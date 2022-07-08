Shaedon Sharpe hurt in summer league debut

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury tonight that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury tonight that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:46 AM
Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury tonight that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:46 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Steve Hetzel says Shaedon Sharpe was held out for precautionary reasons after hurting his shoulder early. – 2:42 AM
Steve Hetzel says Shaedon Sharpe was held out for precautionary reasons after hurting his shoulder early. – 2:42 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Blazers Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return to the game. – 1:32 AM
#Blazers Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return to the game. – 1:32 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return. His summer league debut ended after 5 minutes and 33 seconds. He finished with two points.
Blazers down 41-34 at haltime to Detroit.
Keon Johnson is leading Portland with 13 points.
#RipCity – 1:22 AM
Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return. His summer league debut ended after 5 minutes and 33 seconds. He finished with two points.
Blazers down 41-34 at haltime to Detroit.
Keon Johnson is leading Portland with 13 points.
#RipCity – 1:22 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers say Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return to tonight’s summer league game against Detroit in Las Vegas. – 1:20 AM
The Blazers say Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) will not return to tonight’s summer league game against Detroit in Las Vegas. – 1:20 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
No update on Shaedon Sharpe — that’s summer league — but IF he doesn’t start the second half I think it’s probably safe to assume he’s done for the night. – 1:05 AM
No update on Shaedon Sharpe — that’s summer league — but IF he doesn’t start the second half I think it’s probably safe to assume he’s done for the night. – 1:05 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Haven’t seen Shaedon Sharpe for a second stint here, and doesn’t seem like it’s coming with 4 mins left in the half. Wonder if there’s an injury issue. – 1:02 AM
Haven’t seen Shaedon Sharpe for a second stint here, and doesn’t seem like it’s coming with 4 mins left in the half. Wonder if there’s an injury issue. – 1:02 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Can see Shaedon Sharpe has some confidence pic.twitter.com/5ChcCZ0fEj – 12:28 AM
Can see Shaedon Sharpe has some confidence pic.twitter.com/5ChcCZ0fEj – 12:28 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
(1/17) After watching half of one quarter, I think we can reach some definitive conclusion about Shaedon Sharpe and his career trajectory … – 12:28 AM
(1/17) After watching half of one quarter, I think we can reach some definitive conclusion about Shaedon Sharpe and his career trajectory … – 12:28 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That Shaedon Sharpe baseline fadeaway just made me pass out for a second. – 12:27 AM
That Shaedon Sharpe baseline fadeaway just made me pass out for a second. – 12:27 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe missed a dunk during warmups but made up for it later.
Summer league debut minutes away on ESPN. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/7xLpjMFHio – 12:26 AM
Shaedon Sharpe missed a dunk during warmups but made up for it later.
Summer league debut minutes away on ESPN. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/7xLpjMFHio – 12:26 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers starting Brandon Williams, Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and Trendon Watford in their 2022 summer league opener versus Detroit – 12:11 AM
Blazers starting Brandon Williams, Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and Trendon Watford in their 2022 summer league opener versus Detroit – 12:11 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tonight at the Las Vegas Summer League, Orlando Magic (Paolo Banchero) vs. Houston Rockets (Jabari Smith) at 7 p.m. and Detroit Pistons (Jaden Ivey) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Shaedon Sharpe) at 9 p.m. 👀 – 7:55 PM
Tonight at the Las Vegas Summer League, Orlando Magic (Paolo Banchero) vs. Houston Rockets (Jabari Smith) at 7 p.m. and Detroit Pistons (Jaden Ivey) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Shaedon Sharpe) at 9 p.m. 👀 – 7:55 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Currently at the Blazers practice facility for the press conference with Grant/GPII/Nurk/Simons. Then flying to Vegas this afternoon and will be there in time for Shaedon Sharpe’s Summer League debut tonight. Plenty of coverage to come @RoseGardenReprt
rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/subscribe – 12:38 PM
Currently at the Blazers practice facility for the press conference with Grant/GPII/Nurk/Simons. Then flying to Vegas this afternoon and will be there in time for Shaedon Sharpe’s Summer League debut tonight. Plenty of coverage to come @RoseGardenReprt
rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/subscribe – 12:38 PM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Blazers have signed No. 7 pick Shaedon Sharpe to his rookie contract. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / July 1, 2022
Sean Highkin: Shaedon Sharpe on why he didn’t play at Kentucky: “Getting my body right, getting a little bit stronger, a little bit bigger. My mindset was, get my body right.” -via Twitter @highkin / June 25, 2022
Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin on Shaedon Sharpe: “He was our guy all along. We weren’t confident he’d be there at 7. There were a few teams ahead of us that thought could take him. You’re waiting and waiting, and then when you hear a certain name called and your guy gets to you, it creates energy.” -via Twitter @highkin / June 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.