Slight divide within Lakers: LeBron James wants Kyrie Irving, Lakers want Myles Turner/Buddy Hield?

“We do have Adam Silver on record saying players have to honor their contracts. And we do see two organizations shoving back on their stars, potentially to the detriment to their championship hopes. “And we’re monitoring the Lakers. We’re monitoring the Lakers.” “Brian, what you’re telling me is something is happening in Los Angeles,” replied Pablo Torre. Windhorst goes on to allude to how LeBron James is pushing for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving, and there could be consequences should a deal not be executed. “Definitely Brooklyn, definitely Utah, and we have the L.A. Lakers on the watch list for pushing back on players guiding so much of what’s going on,” said Windhorst . -via RealGM / July 8, 2022