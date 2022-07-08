Slight divide within Lakers: LeBron James wants Kyrie Irving, Lakers want Myles Turner/Buddy Hield?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
the idea that Harden willingly left $15 million on the table solely b/c he cares about the Sixers and is only focused on a title is humorous.
Harden has seen his value drop dramatically and (unlike Kyrie) he was willing to accept this new reality and frame it as an unselfish act pic.twitter.com/cHWudql1ox – 3:11 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode with @Ian Begley is now live on @getcallin.
Lots of talk on Nets, Knicks, KD, Kyrie, then some questions from around the league on Dallas, Indiana, Sacramento, and more: callin.com/link/HuflxJACtL – 1:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Young Nets working hard, but future depends on situation with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:02 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2010, LeBron James announced he was taking his talents to South Beach. His stats before/after “The Decision”:
GP – 548 / 818
PPG – 27.8 / 26.7
RPG – 7.0 / 7.8
APG – 7.0 / 7.6
SPG – 1.7 / 1.4
BPG – 0.9 / 0.7
FG% – 47.5 / 52.7
3P% – 32.9 / 35.6
FT% – 74.2 / 72.7 pic.twitter.com/IRupFWOvVP – 10:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron stats by team
Cavs (1st stint):
28/7/7
56 TS%
Heat:
27/8/7
62 TS%
Cavs (2nd stint):
26/8/8
60 TS%
Lakers:
27/8/8
60 TS%
His prime has lasted for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/OX5nTIFX39 – 9:40 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I’m so excited to cover a basketball game today!
#Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin will make his debut against the Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League. The 20-year-old called out future HOFer LeBron James, so I know even more eyes will be on him. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:38 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets youngsters grateful for time with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving – but know they may not get any more. #nba nypost.com/2022/07/08/net… via @nypostsports – 3:28 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 3:07 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My preference remains a two-team Lakers-Nets deal for Kyrie Irving because I prefer Joe Harris and Seth Curry to Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott. – 10:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Young Nets working hard, but future depends on situation with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves
💯 Will the Nets actually deal KD and Kyrie?
💯 Bradley Beal’s humongous deal
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/1VoFnw… – 6:12 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Nets’ offseason so far.
Aside from KD and Kyrie, do you like what they have done? pic.twitter.com/4n7I3ihaaZ – 4:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Not much to take from the Nets’ first summer league practice. Adam Caporn said he hasn’t addressed the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving with the team. Cam Thomas texted with Durant last week but kept the conversation private. – 4:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Darvin Ham is bringing his philosophy and a Saginaw toughness to the #Lakers. Former NBA player talks to @andscape about his long road to becoming a head coach, the challenge of coaching LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, and more. bit.ly/3nInkUf #nba – 8:44 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I doubt he’d do it, but I bet LeBron could ease some of the cost concern on a Kyrie trade for the Lakers by telling them he’ll sign a below-max extension.
He hasn’t played for below the max since 2014, and I doubt he does now, but it might be a way for him to grease the wheels. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
JTA said “The unicorns are going to be the unicorns … LeBron is going to be LeBron, AD is going to be AD” … the rest of the players need to be there to support them, and that’s what he plans on doing. – 4:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun facts:
Jordan averaged 30/6/5 in his career but never had a 30/6/5 game.
Kobe averaged 25/5/5 in his career but never had a 25/5/5 game.
LeBron averages 27/7/7 in his career but never had a 27/7/7 game. pic.twitter.com/vGAFBfYSZO – 12:42 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Highest career postseason scoring averages in NBA history (min. 30 games):
1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 points per game
2. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG
3. Kevin Durant: 29.5 PPG
4. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG
5. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG
6. Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 PPG
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for… – 9:26 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Bryce James is going to be taller than LeBron. pic.twitter.com/f5ttkJZuME – 11:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Last time TJ Warren was healthy, he averaged 19.8 PPG and shot 57.5% on 2s and 40.3% on 3s. Since 2010, only 6 others have done that: Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, KAT, MPJ and John Collins.
@NekiasNBA on the Nets’ low-risk, high-reward move:
basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ne… – 5:33 PM
More on this storyline
The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have held preliminary discussions on a Kyrie Irving trade, and sources indicate the teams are exploring the potential of pulling the San Antonio Spurs into a multi-team deal. -via Bleacher Report / July 8, 2022
The Lakers, who sources indicated are interested in moving out of Russell Westbrook into Irving, may need to be patient. Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract isn’t appealing to the Nets, who currently project to be above the league’s $150.3 million luxury tax threshold. -via Bleacher Report / July 8, 2022
League sources stressed that Brooklyn views resolving Kevin Durant’s trade request as a significantly higher priority than clearing Irving’s final $36.9 million of the Nets’ books. -via Bleacher Report / July 8, 2022
“We do have Adam Silver on record saying players have to honor their contracts. And we do see two organizations shoving back on their stars, potentially to the detriment to their championship hopes. “And we’re monitoring the Lakers. We’re monitoring the Lakers.” “Brian, what you’re telling me is something is happening in Los Angeles,” replied Pablo Torre. Windhorst goes on to allude to how LeBron James is pushing for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving, and there could be consequences should a deal not be executed. “Definitely Brooklyn, definitely Utah, and we have the L.A. Lakers on the watch list for pushing back on players guiding so much of what’s going on,” said Windhorst. -via RealGM / July 8, 2022
Brian Widnhorst: While the team’s front office may have reservations about parting ways with more future picks, Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly doesn’t have the slightest concern. NBA insider Brian Windhorst broke down James’ thoughts on the matter during a recent television appearance. “I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick,” he said, spurring hearty chuckles from his fellow pundits. “He’s never cared about first-round draft picks. He doesn’t care about first-round draft picks when they’re on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight.” -via Lakers Daily / July 8, 2022
As Indiana continues to take calls for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, the Lakers have circled back to a familiar target: Buddy Hield. -via Action Network / June 29, 2022
The Pacers are building around Tyrese Haliburton, but rival teams expect them to be open to trade conversations around Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield this offseason. Hield has two years and $40.4 million remaining on his deal while Brogdon has three years and nearly $68 million. If Indiana wants to shed future salary, could it view the Lakers and Westbrook’s expiring deal as a match? -via The Athletic / April 11, 2022
Another option that could (stress: could) present itself provided the Pacers like the idea: The Lakers have a well-documented interest in Buddy Hield, who came to Indiana along with Haliburton in the Sabonis trade, and might well offer Russell Westbrook and his $47.1 million expiring contract for Hield and Brogdon. With the Pacers presumed to have no interest in Westbrook beyond his expiring salary, such a swap figures to hinge on what sort of draft compensation the Lakers would be willing to furnish to sweeten the deal for the Pacers to participate and then (we can only imagine) part ways with Westbrook. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 9, 2022
In his newest podcast, the ESPN NBA reporter discusses potential trades and free agent moves (mostly involving the Brooklyn Nets), but Myles Turner’s name pops up at about the 45-minute mark. The Indiana Pacers big man has been the subject of trade speculation for years, so Windhorst adds a disclaimer (“I’m trying to wiggle out of aggregation here”), but Windhorst added: “There’s a good chance he’s not going to be a Pacer next year.” -via Indianapolis Star / July 8, 2022
Pacers center Myles Turner has not generated significant traction on the trade market this offseason, sources said. A theoretical trade return of Turner, multiple Suns wings and draft capital still wouldn’t appear to satisfy the Nets, according to sources. -via Bleacher Report / July 6, 2022
James Boyd: #Pacers center Myles Turner attended #76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s annual 4th of July White Party in the Hamptons last night. Event is always filled with stars, and Drake gave a shout out to the athletes who came. 🎥 via Turner’s IG story pic.twitter.com/aeEwGiS9TW -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / July 4, 2022
