Spurs waive Danilo Gallinari, paving way for him to sign with Celtics

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pouring one out for all the Spurs fans who ran out and bought Gallinari jerseys last week. – 5:25 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Danilo Gallinari has been waived by the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Friday was the last day for Gallinari to be waived before his $21.5M contract would have become guaranteed. His guaranteed amount was amended from $5M to $13M as part of the trade to San Antonio. – 5:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heck, Marko Simonovic looks a lot like Gallinari so far. #Bulls
Disclaimer: Summer league means nothing – 4:08 PM
Heck, Marko Simonovic looks a lot like Gallinari so far. #Bulls
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The addition of Roby also gives the Spurs a full boat of 15 contracts (I am assuming Gallinari is waived soon).
Their boucoups salary cap space remains a prime dumping ground for teams hoping to clear salary for, let’s say, Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving. – 5:47 PM
The addition of Roby also gives the Spurs a full boat of 15 contracts (I am assuming Gallinari is waived soon).
Paul Garcia: Spotrac has Gallinari’s partial guarantee as $10.4 million. Once he’s officially waived, the Spurs should still be able to open up to $38.4 million in cap space if Dieng signs for the minimum. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 7, 2022
The Celtics are on verge of making their first big splash of the offseason. League sources confirmed to MassLive Friday that Danilo Gallinari is set to sign with the Celtics once he clears waivers this week. Boston has the ability to offer Gallinari their taxpayer mid-level exception worth $6.5 million. A league source tell MassLive that Gallinari is expected to sign a two-year deal with a player option in year two. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report Gallinari’s commitment to Boston. -via Booth Newspapers / July 1, 2022
