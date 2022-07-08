Taj Gibson plans to sign with Wizards

Shams Charania: Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks made a push to bring Taj Gibson back on a minimum deal, per SNY source. But with Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein on roster & Jericho Sims’ 2-way converted, Gibson has options that offer a larger on-court role. Gibson expected to sign w/WAS, as Athletic 1st reported – 5:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man. – 5:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce they have waived Taj Gibson — not a surprise, non-guaranteed $5.2 million contract and he can return after all the other moves. – 5:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With the Knicks having waived Taj Gibson, I’d imagine the deal(s) to send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons might be right around the corner. That will free up the necessary cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Jerricho Sims. – 4:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Knicks announce they have waived Taj Gibson. Yes, the Heat need a power forward. But assuredly not a 37-year-old power forward (. . . although they did have one last season). – 4:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks announce that they have waived Taj Gibson. Gibson’s cap hold was roughly $5 million for next season, so this frees up more cap space for New York. Several teams have expressed interest in the veteran center during the free agency period. pic.twitter.com/iHfeCOemt2 – 4:51 PM
Michael Scotto: The New York Knicks have waived Taj Gibson, team says. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 8, 2022
Ian Begley: Multiple teams have expressed interest in NYK’s Taj Gibson during FA period. Gibson’s contract for next year is fully non-guaranteed. NYK could waive Gibson to create cap space for Brunson or acquire Brunson via S&T.; His NYK teammates have roundly praised Gibson over past 3 years -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 6, 2022
Keep an eye on the Knicks potentially waiving Taj Gibson to create more cap space for a run at Brunson, league sources told HoopsHype. Gibson, a beloved player for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, has a $5.2 million non-guaranteed salary for next season. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022
