Heat, Knicks discussed Cam Reddish trade?

This could, however, explain some of the Knicks’ willingness to discuss trades involving Reddish. Sources say the Knicks had been open to calls about the 22-year-old they acquired in January. There has been some interest. When a young, 6-foot-8 athletic wing becomes available, someone will at least shoot Rose a text, even if it may be difficult to recoup the value New York got for him six months ago. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2022