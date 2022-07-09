Heat, Knicks discussed Cam Reddish trade?

NBA Central: “I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about [Cam Reddish] specifically.” 👀 – @Ian Begley (Via @Jake Fischer ) pic.twitter.com/sV6Lmr9S5W
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley all on hand for the Knicks-Warriors summer league opener. – 8:17 PM
This could, however, explain some of the Knicks’ willingness to discuss trades involving Reddish. Sources say the Knicks had been open to calls about the 22-year-old they acquired in January. There has been some interest. When a young, 6-foot-8 athletic wing becomes available, someone will at least shoot Rose a text, even if it may be difficult to recoup the value New York got for him six months ago. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2022
It’s also worth noting Cam Reddish, who’s owed nearly $6 million next season, could be on the move this summer to create more cap space. When the Knicks tried to trade for Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on draft night, Reddish was a part of the proposal, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022
