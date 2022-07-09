Jazz: No 'Intent' to trade Donovan Mitchell

Eric Walden: Asked if Donovan Mitchell could be traded or is considered “untouchable,” Zanik said that Mitchell is very important to the Jazz, but that situations evolve in championship-building. Added, “but there’s no ‘intent’ there.”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz GM Justin Zanik’s answer when asked if Donovan Mitchell is “untouchable” in trade discussions: pic.twitter.com/yBxZ8UOdPF – 6:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Zanik said the team has been in contact with Donovan Mitchell and his representatives, and that the guard “has been supportive” of the moves the team has made. – 6:46 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Justin Zanik says that there is “no intent” to trade Donovan Mitchell, but that situations might arise as the Jazz are “trying to build a championship team.” – 6:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell:
“I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else but Donovan’s on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of of what we’re trying to do.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked if Donovan Mitchell could be traded or is considered “untouchable,” Zanik said that Mitchell is very important to the Jazz, but that situations evolve in championship-building. Added, “but there’s no ‘intent’ there.” – 6:37 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Donovan Mitchell a less likely option for the Heat? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Donovan Mitchell to “stand pat,” not force trade from Utah nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/07/rep… – 1:01 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Did Donovan Mitchell use NY/MIA as leverage to get Utah to trade Rudy Gobert? – 11:08 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting this morning that Donovan Mitchell plans to “stand pat” in Utah and is “not gonna force any action right now”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The latest Durant question I’ve kind of been musing is if the Raptors would give up Scottie if they could also get Ben Simmons. Then the Nets could redirect everything else they get in the deal (plus the Lakers picks for Kyrie) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. My brain hurts. – 7:30 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell: “He’s a high character, highly motivated player who wants to be great. We continue to give him resources to do that and accomplish that. He is a driven young man.” #takenote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 9, 2022
Eric Walden: Asked if the Jazz re considering playing Donovan Mitchell more as the primary ball-handler, CEO Danny Ainge said the team has had such conversations, and views him as capable of being the team’s future point guard. -via Twitter @tribjazz / July 9, 2022
Ryan McDonald: The Jazz have been keeping Donovan and his reps “in the loop” on transactions, Justin Zanik says -via Twitter @ryanwmcdonald / July 9, 2022
