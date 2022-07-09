Karl-Anthony Towns' extension has a player option on fourth year

Michael Scotto: Sources: Karl-Anthony Towns has a fourth-year player option for the 2027-28 season included in his four-year supermax extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, @hoopshype has learned.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“We feel like there’s a lot of hidden benefits in this”
@Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch tells @Jason Jackson & @NoahEagle15 why he’s excited for the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert pairing pic.twitter.com/cv00GOxpTQ – 5:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Karl-Anthony Towns has a fourth-year player option for the 2027-28 season included in his four-year supermax extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 4:42 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Karl-Anthony Towns is projected to rake in more money with his four-year extension (worth around $224 million) than what Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce or Pau Gasol made in their entire NBA careers.
Let that sink in. – 4:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Player option on the final season of Karl-Anthony Towns’ four-year extension (35% of the 2024-25 cap) with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Deal also includes a 10% trade bonus.
@spotrac – 4:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Karl-Anthony Towns super max contract extension is official. Signed through 2028.
Tim Connelly, per release: “Karl’s number 32 will one day hang in the rafters of Target Center and this contract extension represents how much he means to this franchise and community.” – 9:08 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
The extensions signed by Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker this summer are currently the largest contracts in any U.S. sports league 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/2b3vUun067 – 10:55 AM
StatMuse: Largest single-season salary in NBA history: $63M — Dame in 2027 $62M — KAT in 2028 $62M — Booker in 2028 $61M — Jokic in 2028 pic.twitter.com/ibEYxsRpIy -via Twitter @statmuse / July 8, 2022
Dane Moore: Chris Finch on staying big in the playoffs, playing Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together: “Certainly teams tend to go small in the playoffs, but we’re not. We’re not doing that. We’re going to have to figure out a way that all these things work.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / July 6, 2022
But pairing Gobert with the 6-foot-11-inch Karl-Anthony Towns is an interesting hoop mixture when the league is generally going smaller. (The Celtics started Robert Williams and Al Horford, but both are versatile defenders.) “It changes who they are drastically, that’s for sure,” a coach from one close competitor of the Wolves told Heavy.com. “We’ll see if those two guys can work together. I’m sure Towns is going to love being able to play out on the perimeter more on offense; the question is can he guard anybody out there? -via Heavy.com / July 6, 2022
