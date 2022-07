Karl-Anthony Towns' extension has a player option on fourth year

But pairing Gobert with the 6-foot-11-inch Karl-Anthony Towns is an interesting hoop mixture when the league is generally going smaller. (The Celtics started Robert Williams and Al Horford, but both are versatile defenders.) “It changes who they are drastically, that’s for sure,” a coach from one close competitor of the Wolves told Heavy.com. “We’ll see if those two guys can work together. I’m sure Towns is going to love being able to play out on the perimeter more on offense; the question is can he guard anybody out there? -via Heavy.com / July 6, 2022