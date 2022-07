Lakers talking to Russell Westbrook on how to improve play next season, not bracing him for a trade

I’d say we were promptly treated to a glimpse of how that tension might feel Friday night in Las Vegas during the Lakers’ summer league opener. Westbrook and LeBron James ended up in the same gym as spectators for the first half of the Lakers’ heavy loss to the Phoenix Suns’ summer squad … with Russ and Bron staying as far away from each other as possible until Westbrook’s apparent departure at intermission. My pal Kyle Goon from The Orange County Register, one of my beloved former employers, has a scene piece here with more specifics about all the luminaries James visited with — and the unmistakable distance he and Westbrook kept . -via marcstein.substack.com / July 9, 2022