Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson departure: 'No hard feelings'

Beyond the familial ties and the nine-figures, Brunson’s desire to join the Knicks, according to a source, was boosted by the opportunity to play the lead guard. It was something he flirted with in Dallas but couldn’t do full-time alongside Doncic. “No hard feelings,” Cuban said. “I wish him nothing but the best. You bust your ass and you have that choice. He deserves it.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’
Mavericks owner wanted talented point guard to stay but understands why he chose New York. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:27 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
When you lose Jalen Brunson, but you draft Jaden Hardy pic.twitter.com/IpHmaui3Zy – 5:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jaden Hardy stats after one half of summer league: 10 points (3-7 FG), 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 drawn charge in 17 mins
He also went up for a dunk in the last minute of Q2 that made Reggie Bullock lean forward in his seat and Mark Cuban go literally like 😲 – 4:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With the Knicks having waived Taj Gibson, I’d imagine the deal(s) to send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons might be right around the corner. That will free up the necessary cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Jerricho Sims. – 4:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mark Cuban and the Logo chatting it up at NBA Summer League. pic.twitter.com/BW2ol5KTur – 4:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Theo Pinson is here for the Mavs’ first summer league game, and so far his courtside “decorum” is NBA approved.
Also in the background: Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison, Michael Finley, Jason and Chance Kidd, Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Wood. pic.twitter.com/BHOdIaVe8O – 4:19 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jason Kidd says on ESPN Dallas will be a ‘bigger team’ without Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. ‘nothing against JB’s height’ – 3:32 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have renounced Ryan Arcidiacono’s cap hold, source tells @The Athletic, a sign they will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson. They could still technically use cap space and do a sign-and-trade, as they did with Evan Fournier and the Celtics last summer. – 1:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 10:39 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for Knicks team president Leon Rose and his group, in my opinion. Here’s why I see it that way: sny.tv/articles/why-j… – 8:48 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here is a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 2:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
👀🚙💰🏀
40 years ago today, Mark Cuban arrived in Dallas flat busted broke. The rest is history… dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:24 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
NBA free agency moratorium is over but Knicks still silent — but no worries as they wait for cap-clearing deals to finalize and Jalen Brunson to arrive newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:51 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for NYK team president Leon Rose and his group, in my opinion. Here’s why I see it that way: sny.tv/articles/why-j… – 8:30 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
As @Fred Katz noted, Knicks’ Kemba Walker trade does not prevent them from acquiring Jalen Brunson via sign & trade. Don’t know if either side is currently interested in doing so. But, as previously reported, some members of Mavs were open to considering S&T as of late last month – 9:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The expectation, I’m told, is that Jalen Brunson’s new deal to join the Knicks is unlikely to be finalized today as part of the Day 1 wave of signings and trades after the NBA moratorium was lifted.
More on Brunson and a slew of around-the-league topics: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-fre… – 5:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks fans have been waiting a very long time for a PG they hope Jalen Brunson can become pic.twitter.com/ld3bdg1kvk – 3:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA All-Stars are on the move already this offseason. My latest around-the-league notes go deep on Jalen Brunson and more layers surrounding Brunson’s move to New York and the hopes he can join Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray among the league’s elite: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-fre… – 2:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Opinion: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for NYK team president Leon Rose and his group. Here’s why: on.sny.tv/u4n31G7 – 1:34 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
A note with the free-agency moratorium officially done:
The Knicks could not turn the Isaiah Hartenstein acquisition into a sign-and-trade because the Clippers were capped on how much they could pay him.
“It really wasn’t about the amount of money,” Cuban said, via Steve Popper of Newsday. “We really didn’t get a chance to make an offer. It was Jalen’s choice. And I understand it. He knew those guys his entire life. He grew up there. It makes perfect sense.” -via Newsday / July 8, 2022
“We can’t replace Brunson. He’s a great player [and] I’m happy for him and his family,” Jason Kidd shared, via ESPN. “… [But] We believe we’re going to be a bigger team. Nothing against JB’s height. With Spencer (Dinwiddie) starting, our starting five is gonna be big with JaVale (McGee)at center. We believe that we’re going to be having a lot more offense coming off the bench.” -via Clutch Points / July 8, 2022
