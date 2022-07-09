Nets receiving interest for Cam Thomas

Sources told The Post that the Nets have received interest from multiple teams regarding the 6-foot-3, 210 pound guard, with league personnel saying he likely could bring back a first-round pick. The Cavaliers, Mavericks and Pelicans reportedly made concrete offers, according to LegionHoops.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Good morning, #Nets fans. Cam Thomas had 31 points in Summer League last night. He was mentioned in this Sixth Man Award futures column, with astronomical odds: sidelines.io/nba/we-love-lo… – 5:23 AM
Good morning, #Nets fans. Cam Thomas had 31 points in Summer League last night. He was mentioned in this Sixth Man Award futures column, with astronomical odds: sidelines.io/nba/we-love-lo… – 5:23 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Bucks beat the Nets 94-90. Cam Thomas and David Duke were the bright spots offensively. Thomas had a great look to tie it. Rolled off the front of the rim. RaiQuan Gray and his new look frame are intriguing and Noah Kirkwood quietly had a good game. – 8:58 PM
Final: Bucks beat the Nets 94-90. Cam Thomas and David Duke were the bright spots offensively. Thomas had a great look to tie it. Rolled off the front of the rim. RaiQuan Gray and his new look frame are intriguing and Noah Kirkwood quietly had a good game. – 8:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Cam Thomas definitely too good for Summer League. 16 in the quarter. – 8:53 PM
Cam Thomas definitely too good for Summer League. 16 in the quarter. – 8:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Bucks 80-73 with 5:53 left. Cam Thomas has started to cook. – 8:34 PM
Nets trail the Bucks 80-73 with 5:53 left. Cam Thomas has started to cook. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 72-55. Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. have 31 of BK’s 55 points. – 8:23 PM
End of the third quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 72-55. Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. have 31 of BK’s 55 points. – 8:23 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Turning our attention to Sixth Man Award, we like Love, as in Kevin, at 30-1, in part because #Cavs are sleeper team. But we also like Cam Thomas of #Nets, too, at a ridiculous price: sidelines.io/nba/we-love-lo… – 6:49 AM
Turning our attention to Sixth Man Award, we like Love, as in Kevin, at 30-1, in part because #Cavs are sleeper team. But we also like Cam Thomas of #Nets, too, at a ridiculous price: sidelines.io/nba/we-love-lo… – 6:49 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Not much to take from the Nets’ first summer league practice. Adam Caporn said he hasn’t addressed the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving with the team. Cam Thomas texted with Durant last week but kept the conversation private. – 4:13 PM
Not much to take from the Nets’ first summer league practice. Adam Caporn said he hasn’t addressed the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving with the team. Cam Thomas texted with Durant last week but kept the conversation private. – 4:13 PM
More on this storyline
Nets have received calls on swingman Joe Harris and guard Cam Thomas from several teams around the league gauging Brooklyn’s interest in moving either player, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022
Rival executives believe Thomas could command a potential first-round pick in trade talks, and Joe Harris is the team’s most realistic trade asset should Brooklyn try to upgrade at a different position. Rival teams believe Harris could be more available than in years past, with fellow sharpshooter Seth Curry under contract for $8.5 million next season. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.