Nets receiving interest for Cam Thomas

Not much to take from the Nets’ first summer league practice. Adam Caporn said he hasn’t addressed the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving with the team. Cam Thomas texted with Durant last week but kept the conversation private. – 4:13 PM

Turning our attention to Sixth Man Award, we like Love, as in Kevin, at 30-1, in part because #Cavs are sleeper team. But we also like Cam Thomas of #Nets , too, at a ridiculous price: sidelines.io/nba/we-love-lo…

End of the third quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 72-55. Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. have 31 of BK’s 55 points. – 8:23 PM

Final: Bucks beat the Nets 94-90. Cam Thomas and David Duke were the bright spots offensively. Thomas had a great look to tie it. Rolled off the front of the rim. RaiQuan Gray and his new look frame are intriguing and Noah Kirkwood quietly had a good game. – 8:58 PM

Good morning, #Nets fans. Cam Thomas had 31 points in Summer League last night. He was mentioned in this Sixth Man Award futures column, with astronomical odds: sidelines.io/nba/we-love-lo…

