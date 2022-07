Nets resisting taking Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Irving trade without first-round draft capital from Lakers

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, some members in the organization prefer trading for Indiana Pacers veterans Myles Turner and Buddy Hield instead (via “The Athletic NBA Show”): “There’s a stalemate right now, really between multiple teams. The league is kinda in a gridlock right now with this whole Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situation. I think particularly for the Lakers with Russ and Kyrie, from what I’ve heard the Nets’ plan right now is to move KD first before moving Kyrie, so I don’t think you’re going to see a Kyrie deal happen until KD gets moved. “On top of that, they [the Nets] don’t want to take back Russell Westbrook, and they want at least one pick back. The Lakers have been hesitant to give up that draft capital… I know that they’ve looked around at Indiana. ‘Can we get a Myles Turner and a Buddy Hield?’” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / July 9, 2022