Shaedon Sharpe has small tear in shoulder, out at least 10-to-14 days

Steve Hetzel says Shaedon Sharpe is getting an MRI, says Sharpe felt good after the game.“If he’s ready to play, we’re not going to hold him back.” – 5:40 PM

Shaedon Sharpe has a “small labral tear” in his left shoulder. He will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days and is out for the remainder of summer league. – 3:01 PM

Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe has a small labral tear in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, team says. – 3:02 PM

Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe suffered a labral tear in his left shoulder on Thursday, the team announced. He’ll miss the rest of summer league and be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days. – 3:02 PM

The Blazers announce that an MRI taken yesterday revealed that Shaedon Sharpe has suffered a small labral tear in his left shoulder.Sharpe will be reevaluated in 10-14 days. – 3:03 PM

Portland rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe suffered a small labral tear in his left shoulder.Team says he will miss the remainder of Summer League and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days. – 3:04 PM

Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has a slight labral tear in his ledt shoulder and will miss the remainder of summer league play, the team just announced. #RipCity

Re: Shaedon Sharpe: Shoulder labrum injuries in the NBA aren’t uncommon. Players like Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, & Dwight Howard have sustained the injury. If the tear is small & the instability is minimal, rehab can improve the issue w/out the need for surgical intervention. – 3:30 PM

No Shaedon Sharpe tonight, but Dyson Daniels is a go. Pels announce they’ve signed the No. 8 pick, which makes him eligible to play. – 4:02 PM

Dear Blazers fan: I love you and I’m here for you.Now, take a deep breath.Shaedon Sharpe injured his non-shooting shoulder.A velociraptor didn’t rip off his arm.Let’s not go to a dark place and start comparing this to Walton, Oden, Collins and Roy.Chill. 😎

Story free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt on Shaedon Sharpe’s shoulder injury and where he and the Blazers go from here rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/shaedon-shar… Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/subscribe

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.