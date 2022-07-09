Shaedon Sharpe has small tear in shoulder, out at least 10-to-14 days

Shaedon Sharpe has small tear in shoulder, out at least 10-to-14 days

Main Rumors

Shaedon Sharpe has small tear in shoulder, out at least 10-to-14 days

July 9, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe out for rest of Summer League with labral tear nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/09/tra…4:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt on Shaedon Sharpe’s shoulder injury and where he and the Blazers go from here rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/shaedon-shar…
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/subscribe4:46 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Dear Blazers fan: I love you and I’m here for you.
Now, take a deep breath.
Shaedon Sharpe injured his non-shooting shoulder.
A velociraptor didn’t rip off his arm.
Let’s not go to a dark place and start comparing this to Walton, Oden, Collins and Roy.
Chill. 😎
#Ripcity4:13 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe suffers labral tear, will be reevaluated in 10-14 days.
zagsblog.com/2022/07/09/tra…4:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
No Shaedon Sharpe tonight, but Dyson Daniels is a go. Pels announce they’ve signed the No. 8 pick, which makes him eligible to play. – 4:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trail Blazers 1st-rounder Shaedon Sharpe will miss the rest of Summer League with a labral tear in his left shoulder.
➡️ https://t.co/0pX6ObHIVo pic.twitter.com/BBTfqE3c7m3:43 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Shaedon Sharpe: Shoulder labrum injuries in the NBA aren’t uncommon. Players like Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, & Dwight Howard have sustained the injury. If the tear is small & the instability is minimal, rehab can improve the issue w/out the need for surgical intervention. – 3:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has a slight labral tear in his ledt shoulder and will miss the remainder of summer league play, the team just announced. #RipCity3:06 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Portland rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe suffered a small labral tear in his left shoulder.
 
Team says he will miss the remainder of Summer League and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days. – 3:04 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
The Blazers announce that an MRI taken yesterday revealed that Shaedon Sharpe has suffered a small labral tear in his left shoulder.
Sharpe will be reevaluated in 10-14 days. – 3:03 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe suffered a labral tear in his left shoulder on Thursday, the team announced. He’ll miss the rest of summer league and be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days. – 3:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe has a small labral tear in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, team says. – 3:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Shaedon Sharpe has a “small labral tear” in his left shoulder. He will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days and is out for the remainder of summer league. – 3:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Steve Hetzel says Shaedon Sharpe is getting an MRI, says Sharpe felt good after the game.
“If he’s ready to play, we’re not going to hold him back.” – 5:40 PM

More on this storyline

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury tonight that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 8, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home