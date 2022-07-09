Shaedon Sharpe has small tear in shoulder, out at least 10-to-14 days

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe out for rest of Summer League with labral tear nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/09/tra… – 4:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt on Shaedon Sharpe’s shoulder injury and where he and the Blazers go from here rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/shaedon-shar…
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Dear Blazers fan: I love you and I’m here for you.
Now, take a deep breath.
Shaedon Sharpe injured his non-shooting shoulder.
A velociraptor didn’t rip off his arm.
Let’s not go to a dark place and start comparing this to Walton, Oden, Collins and Roy.
Chill. 😎
#Ripcity – 4:13 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe suffers labral tear, will be reevaluated in 10-14 days.
zagsblog.com/2022/07/09/tra… – 4:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
No Shaedon Sharpe tonight, but Dyson Daniels is a go. Pels announce they’ve signed the No. 8 pick, which makes him eligible to play. – 4:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trail Blazers 1st-rounder Shaedon Sharpe will miss the rest of Summer League with a labral tear in his left shoulder.
➡️ https://t.co/0pX6ObHIVo pic.twitter.com/BBTfqE3c7m – 3:43 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Shaedon Sharpe: Shoulder labrum injuries in the NBA aren’t uncommon. Players like Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, & Dwight Howard have sustained the injury. If the tear is small & the instability is minimal, rehab can improve the issue w/out the need for surgical intervention. – 3:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has a slight labral tear in his ledt shoulder and will miss the remainder of summer league play, the team just announced. #RipCity – 3:06 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Portland rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe suffered a small labral tear in his left shoulder.
Team says he will miss the remainder of Summer League and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days. – 3:04 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
The Blazers announce that an MRI taken yesterday revealed that Shaedon Sharpe has suffered a small labral tear in his left shoulder.
Sharpe will be reevaluated in 10-14 days. – 3:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe has a small labral tear in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, team says. – 3:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Shaedon Sharpe has a “small labral tear” in his left shoulder. He will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days and is out for the remainder of summer league. – 3:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Steve Hetzel says Shaedon Sharpe is getting an MRI, says Sharpe felt good after the game.
“If he’s ready to play, we’re not going to hold him back.” – 5:40 PM
More on this storyline
Casey Holdahl: No Shaedon Sharpe (left shoulder) at today’s practice in Las Vegas -via Twitter @CHold / July 8, 2022
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury tonight that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 8, 2022
