Stephen Curry on Kevin Durant rumors: 'You take it for what it is'

Though Curry did not specifically address the improbability of a Warriors-KD reunion, he was careful to spare an invitation to his former teammate — and surely is aware of the message that would send to many of the teammates with which he celebrated an NBA Finals victory three weeks ago. “The rumor mill and all that stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area this week. “You take it for what it is. “You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we’re at.”
Source: Monte Poole @ NBC Bay Area
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While he’s known for his long-distance shooting on the court, Curry showed off his power in the tee box at the American Century Championship on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/08/wat… – 1:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“That leads me to believe that KD is just fed up with all the BS”
Former NBA Small Forward @Matt Barnes tells @TermineRadio & @Amin Elhassan why he believes Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/4X6Gaod6Bk – 11:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Claxton did say that he’d heard from Durant and Irving since re-signing. Adds the #Nets have “unfinished business” regardless of who is on the roster. #NBA – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton said he’s heard from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving since he re-signed with the Nets. Said the Nets have unfinished business regardless of who is on the roster. – 8:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Nic Claxton if he has been re-recruiting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He laughed “That’s above my pay grade.” #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/5yt6LtzpAa – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
In an all-timer (in my opinion), Nic Claxton was riding horses in the Dominican Republic when his phone went off about Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 8:00 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Shining bright in Lake Tahoe on Day 1. Look good, feel good, play good! pic.twitter.com/h1rqdpsvah – 7:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
@Monte Poole catches up with Steph Curry in Tahoe for an exclusive interview, then we talk summer league, Warriors coaching changes and more https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/RdR728o4Py – 6:45 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Damian Lillard has made 200+ 3-pointers in 7 different seasons, tied with Klay Thompson for 2nd-most all-time. Only Stephen Curry has more with 9 such seasons.
Entering 2022-23, Lillard has made 2,143 career 3-pointers, tied with Paul Pierce for 9th-most all-time. – 5:23 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Lillard is the tied for third as the longest tenured NBA player to remain with the team that he was drafted by, joining Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. His career on court earnings is now $436 million. That ranks only behind Kevin Durant, Curry and Beal. – 5:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Steph Curry can hit it from anywhere – in different sports 🤯
🎥 @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/0pn0XDVYhn – 4:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns big Bismack Biyombo talks re-signing, motivation after Game 7 flop, Kevin Durant’s trade request and Deandre Ayton (w/videos) #NBAFreeAgency azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans NOT interested in Kevin Durant?
🏀 Jaxson Hayes on the move?
🏀 Jared Harper a Summer League surprise?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 5 minutes to talk Summer League Suns, plus the latest with KD and DA! Join us:
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Reports: #Pacers might pursue DeAndre Ayton before a Suns-Nets deal involving Kevin Durant indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar @ScottEHorner – 2:36 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode with @Ian Begley is now live on @getcallin.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans NOT interested in Kevin Durant?
🏀 Jaxson Hayes on the move?
🏀 Jared Harper a Summer League surprise?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While he’s known for his long-distance shooting on the court, Curry showed off his power in the tee box at the American Century Championship on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/08/wat… – 12:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans NOT interested in Kevin Durant?
🏀 Jaxson Hayes on the move?
🏀 Jared Harper a Summer League surprise?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Around the outskirts of the KD trade landscape: @BlakeMurphyODC on Raptors, @Andrew Lopez on Pelicans (plus Zion extension!), and @Tim MacMahon on the Rockets bright future:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3NPL0AL
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans NOT interested in Kevin Durant?
🏀 Jaxson Hayes on the move?
🏀 Jared Harper a Summer League surprise?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Steve Popper @StevePopper
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
David Kahn passed on Stephen Curry twice in the 2009 NBA Draft as the President of B-ball Operations of the Timberwolves. I asked him if this is something that still haunts him. “I don’t believe in ghosts”, he replied during his interview at @SdnaGr. #RaisedByWolves #DubNation – 7:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My preference remains a two-team Lakers-Nets deal for Kyrie Irving because I prefer Joe Harris and Seth Curry to Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott. – 10:02 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Long Drive Contest 😤💣 Gotta love Tahoe!! #ItsOver pic.twitter.com/K2scirO6tj – 8:10 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Young fella asked how many push ups for the ✒️😂 #30 @ACChampionship pic.twitter.com/nQfh0kkvDw – 2:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For the 10th time, Steph Curry will join the star-studded field for the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/07/war… – 11:50 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
remember when the warriors didn’t give steph curry a no-trade clause – 5:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry has a message for new Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown.
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears was the first to report the Warriors were interested in discussinga Durant deal after the former Warrior made his trade request on June 30. Quickly after Spears backpedaled just a tad to clarify his comments. “A call is a call, and that’s what Bob Myers makes all the time. So, I think people shouldn’t put the cart in front of the horse, but there was a phone call.” -via Heavy.com / July 9, 2022
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, some members in the organization prefer trading for Indiana Pacers veterans Myles Turner and Buddy Hield instead (via “The Athletic NBA Show”): “There’s a stalemate right now, really between multiple teams. The league is kinda in a gridlock right now with this whole Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situation. I think particularly for the Lakers with Russ and Kyrie, from what I’ve heard the Nets’ plan right now is to move KD first before moving Kyrie, so I don’t think you’re going to see a Kyrie deal happen until KD gets moved. “On top of that, they [the Nets] don’t want to take back Russell Westbrook, and they want at least one pick back. The Lakers have been hesitant to give up that draft capital… I know that they’ve looked around at Indiana. ‘Can we get a Myles Turner and a Buddy Hield?’” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / July 9, 2022
As far as Durant and Portland, I’m told again that that is not gonna happen. -via Spotify / July 9, 2022
“They are two great players in their 20s,” Lacob said. “We’d love to retain them. But this becomes the problem going forward when you have a team like ours where you’ve got three guys that have been with us for a long time, make a lot of money, huge salaries — Steph, Klay and Draymond. You’ve got these two guys who will be getting into – well, [Wiggins] already is in big salary mode and wants to stay there. And [Poole] is going to be clearly making a lot more money. -via Clutch Points / July 8, 2022
Kylen Mills: STEPH CURRY FROM DEEP! He’s just built different. #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/9XYeecoxr7 -via Twitter @KylenMills / July 8, 2022
In preparing to write about Charles Barkley’s odds to win the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, I went to look up some old clips of his swing for us all to laugh about. And to my surprise, it’s actually improved from the old disjointed stroke that made us feel better about our own games over the years. The new swing is turning some bettors into believers. -via For The Win / July 8, 2022
