Danilo Gallinari agrees to sign with Celtics after clearing waivers

Adrian Wojnarowski: After clearing waivers, free agent F Danilo Gallinari has agreed on a two-year, $13.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As expected, Gallinari agrees to two-year, $13.3 million deal with Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/10/as-… – 6:38 PM
As expected, Gallinari agrees to two-year, $13.3 million deal with Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/10/as-… – 6:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Danilo Gallinari agreeing on a two-year, $13.3M deal with Boston: es.pn/3nQ85IP – 5:54 PM
ESPN story on Danilo Gallinari agreeing on a two-year, $13.3M deal with Boston: es.pn/3nQ85IP – 5:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two years at the full Taxpayer MLE for Danilo Gallinari with the Boston Celtics.
Boston has three open roster spots to fill either via trade or minimum signings. – 5:25 PM
Two years at the full Taxpayer MLE for Danilo Gallinari with the Boston Celtics.
Boston has three open roster spots to fill either via trade or minimum signings. – 5:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After clearing waivers, free agent F Danilo Gallinari has agreed on a two-year, $13.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option. – 5:23 PM
After clearing waivers, free agent F Danilo Gallinari has agreed on a two-year, $13.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option. – 5:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Danilo Gallinari has cleared waivers. He’s now a free agent.
Gallinari has reportedly agreed to sign with the Boston Celtics. – 5:07 PM
Danilo Gallinari has cleared waivers. He’s now a free agent.
Gallinari has reportedly agreed to sign with the Boston Celtics. – 5:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
By my count, 10 teams are over the tax line (all overages are approximate):
1 LAC: $41.7M
2 GSW: $29.6M (pre-Looney)
3 BKN: $24.6M
4 MIL: $23.6M (pre-Ibaka)
5 LAL: $16.1M
6 BOS: $13.4 (pre-Gallinari)
7 DAL: $9.2M (pre-McGee)
8 DEN: $8.7M
9 POR: $3.1M
10 PHX: $1.7M (w/ Ayton QO) – 10:01 PM
By my count, 10 teams are over the tax line (all overages are approximate):
1 LAC: $41.7M
2 GSW: $29.6M (pre-Looney)
3 BKN: $24.6M
4 MIL: $23.6M (pre-Ibaka)
5 LAL: $16.1M
6 BOS: $13.4 (pre-Gallinari)
7 DAL: $9.2M (pre-McGee)
8 DEN: $8.7M
9 POR: $3.1M
10 PHX: $1.7M (w/ Ayton QO) – 10:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum gave a strong stamp of approval to the #Celtics additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari today in Las Vegas. He’s also been involved in Boston’s offseason planning process masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:08 PM
New: Jayson Tatum gave a strong stamp of approval to the #Celtics additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari today in Las Vegas. He’s also been involved in Boston’s offseason planning process masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari additions: “We got better. Two veteran guys who are proven and ready to help us get to that next level. I’m excited to have those guys.” – 6:45 PM
Jayson Tatum on Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari additions: “We got better. Two veteran guys who are proven and ready to help us get to that next level. I’m excited to have those guys.” – 6:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Don’t look for Danilo Gallinari Celtics signing to become official until tomorrow at the earliest since he still has to clear waivers. – 4:59 PM
Don’t look for Danilo Gallinari Celtics signing to become official until tomorrow at the earliest since he still has to clear waivers. – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As you can tell by the tweets, the Boston Celtics have officially completed the Malcolm Brogdon trade and officially re-signed Sam Hauser.
The reported Danilo Gallinari signing can’t happen until after he clears waivers tomorrow (Sunday, July 10) at 5:00 PM ET, at the earliest. – 4:56 PM
As you can tell by the tweets, the Boston Celtics have officially completed the Malcolm Brogdon trade and officially re-signed Sam Hauser.
The reported Danilo Gallinari signing can’t happen until after he clears waivers tomorrow (Sunday, July 10) at 5:00 PM ET, at the earliest. – 4:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick video on the Spurs’ cap space after Danilo Gallinari was waived youtu.be/KAA-x19i_eQ – 8:37 PM
Quick video on the Spurs’ cap space after Danilo Gallinari was waived youtu.be/KAA-x19i_eQ – 8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pouring one out for all the Spurs fans who ran out and bought Gallinari jerseys last week. – 5:25 PM
Pouring one out for all the Spurs fans who ran out and bought Gallinari jerseys last week. – 5:25 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Danilo Gallinari has been waived by the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Friday was the last day for Gallinari to be waived before his $21.5M contract would have become guaranteed. His guaranteed amount was amended from $5M to $13M as part of the trade to San Antonio. – 5:14 PM
Danilo Gallinari has been waived by the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Friday was the last day for Gallinari to be waived before his $21.5M contract would have become guaranteed. His guaranteed amount was amended from $5M to $13M as part of the trade to San Antonio. – 5:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heck, Marko Simonovic looks a lot like Gallinari so far. #Bulls
Disclaimer: Summer league means nothing – 4:08 PM
Heck, Marko Simonovic looks a lot like Gallinari so far. #Bulls
Disclaimer: Summer league means nothing – 4:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spotrac has Gallinari’s partial guarantee as $10.4 million.
Once he’s officially waived, the Spurs should still be able to open up to $38.4 million in cap space if Dieng signs for the minimum. – 5:53 PM
Spotrac has Gallinari’s partial guarantee as $10.4 million.
Once he’s officially waived, the Spurs should still be able to open up to $38.4 million in cap space if Dieng signs for the minimum. – 5:53 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Adding on his partial guarantee for 2022-2023 prior to the Spurs waiving him, Gallinari will make $17M-plus this season and now joins the championship chase with the Celtics. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 10, 2022
Marc Stein: Also: The Spurs have today waived Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to sign with Boston after clearing waivers. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.