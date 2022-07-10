Danilo Gallinari agrees to sign with Celtics after clearing waivers

Danilo Gallinari agrees to sign with Celtics after clearing waivers

Main Rumors

Danilo Gallinari agrees to sign with Celtics after clearing waivers

July 10, 2022- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: After clearing waivers, free agent F Danilo Gallinari has agreed on a two-year, $13.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As expected, Gallinari agrees to two-year, $13.3 million deal with Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/10/as-…6:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Danilo Gallinari agreeing on a two-year, $13.3M deal with Boston: es.pn/3nQ85IP5:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two years at the full Taxpayer MLE for Danilo Gallinari with the Boston Celtics.
Boston has three open roster spots to fill either via trade or minimum signings. – 5:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After clearing waivers, free agent F Danilo Gallinari has agreed on a two-year, $13.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option. – 5:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Danilo Gallinari has cleared waivers. He’s now a free agent.
Gallinari has reportedly agreed to sign with the Boston Celtics. – 5:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
By my count, 10 teams are over the tax line (all overages are approximate):
1 LAC: $41.7M
2 GSW: $29.6M (pre-Looney)
3 BKN: $24.6M
4 MIL: $23.6M (pre-Ibaka)
5 LAL: $16.1M
6 BOS: $13.4 (pre-Gallinari)
7 DAL: $9.2M (pre-McGee)
8 DEN: $8.7M
9 POR: $3.1M
10 PHX: $1.7M (w/ Ayton QO) – 10:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum gave a strong stamp of approval to the #Celtics additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari today in Las Vegas. He’s also been involved in Boston’s offseason planning process masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…7:08 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari additions: “We got better. Two veteran guys who are proven and ready to help us get to that next level. I’m excited to have those guys.” – 6:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Don’t look for Danilo Gallinari Celtics signing to become official until tomorrow at the earliest since he still has to clear waivers. – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As you can tell by the tweets, the Boston Celtics have officially completed the Malcolm Brogdon trade and officially re-signed Sam Hauser.
The reported Danilo Gallinari signing can’t happen until after he clears waivers tomorrow (Sunday, July 10) at 5:00 PM ET, at the earliest. – 4:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick video on the Spurs’ cap space after Danilo Gallinari was waived youtu.be/KAA-x19i_eQ8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pouring one out for all the Spurs fans who ran out and bought Gallinari jerseys last week. – 5:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As expected, Spurs announced they’ve waived Gallinari. – 5:23 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs have officially waived Danilo Gallinari – 5:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs announce Gallinari has officially been waived – 5:18 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Spurs have waived Danilo Gallinari, which clears the way for him to sign with the Celtics. – 5:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Danilo Gallinari has been waived by the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Friday was the last day for Gallinari to be waived before his $21.5M contract would have become guaranteed. His guaranteed amount was amended from $5M to $13M as part of the trade to San Antonio. – 5:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heck, Marko Simonovic looks a lot like Gallinari so far. #Bulls
Disclaimer: Summer league means nothing – 4:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spotrac has Gallinari’s partial guarantee as $10.4 million.
Once he’s officially waived, the Spurs should still be able to open up to $38.4 million in cap space if Dieng signs for the minimum. – 5:53 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Adding on his partial guarantee for 2022-2023 prior to the Spurs waiving him, Gallinari will make $17M-plus this season and now joins the championship chase with the Celtics. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 10, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home