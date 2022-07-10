Daryl Morey: Talks with James Harden in a good place

Chris Haynes: Daryl Morey tells @YahooSports, @NBATV that negotiations with James Harden is “still in progress” and in a “good place.” Talks are a collaborating effort of Harden, Morey, Harden’s business partner Lorenzo McCloud and Michael Rubin. Both sides optimistic a deal will be done soon.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Daryl Morey tells @YahooSports, @NBATV that negotiations with James Harden is “still in progress” and in a “good place.” Talks are a collaborating effort of Harden, Morey, Harden’s business partner Lorenzo McCloud and Michael Rubin. Both sides optimistic a deal will be done soon. – 7:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Chris Haynes said he’s just confirmed James Harden will get $15m less this season. He and his partner Lorenzo McLoud are working out fine print with Michael Rubin and Daryl Morey. – 5:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Paul Reed, Tyrese Maxey and president Daryl Morey are among the Sixers here taking in the game. – 3:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Chris Haynes on NBA TV said the Sixers are still working out the final dollar amount James Harden will receive. – 3:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’ve only been around one other player in the NBA that works as hard as [Jalen Green] does”
@Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone saw James Harden become a top 75 player of all time with his accomplishments in Houston. He sees the same work ethic in @Jalen Green #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hICvm4yoWb – 3:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden allows the #Sixers to bolster roster by accepting $15 million less than he could’ve earned for the 2022-23 season. They are capable of taking back more money in a trade, too: https://t.co/lGN8nYB0zx pic.twitter.com/yskWEs5rGR – 8:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Per @Shams Charania, James Harden plans to sign a “one-plus-one” contract that includes a $15 million pay cut this season.
Dug into what that type of pact would mean for Harden and the Sixers, both now and in future years: theathletic.com/3410824/2022/0… – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale said he got a call from Taurean Prince, his fellow Baylor Bear, shortly after getting traded to the Nets. “You’re going to love it there,” Prince told him. Prince, who was dealt by BK in the James Harden trade, vouched for Sean Marks and the rest of the org. – 8:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Sixers, giving him a starting salary of ~$32.4 million, with the second year a player option.
Here’s how that impacts the Sixers, both in the short and long term.
dailysix.com/james-harden-w… – 7:14 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
There’s a lot thats been said about Harden but he’s literally putting his money where his mouth is – 4:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Spotrac estimates that Harden’s 2022-23 salary will be $32,692,308; total contract value of $68,000,00; raise in year 2 of just a shade below the max 8%. – 4:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden re-signing with 76ers on 1+1 contract with $15M pay cut nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/08/jam… – 3:51 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Can confirm James Harden will be taking a significant pay cut with the clear priority of strengthening the Sixers, though told no deal’s finalized yet.
@Shams Charania reported Harden plans to sign 2-year deal w/a player option for yr. 2.
Initial story: nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden is reportedly taking $15 million less to play for the #Sixers in 2022-23, which allowed Daryl Morey to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.: https://t.co/706TBYt6ZH #76ers pic.twitter.com/vmoan0K2pM – 3:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden took $15 million paycut for next season to help the #Sixers’ free agency efforts inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
While a deal still has to be fully agreed to and signed, a $15 million James Harden paycut and 1+1 deal would (and has) helped the Sixers, giving Harden a chance to rediscover his MVP form without needing to take on long-term risk phillyvoice.com/james-harden-1… – 3:36 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden taking a $15M paycut to allow Philadelphia to elevate roster
sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 3:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden since leaving Houston:
22.9 PPG
8.0 RPG
10.5 APG
60 TS%
Still a beast. pic.twitter.com/D5I8IflLee – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since becoming a starter 10 seasons ago, James Harden leads the NBA in:
Games with 10+ points
Games with 20+ points
Games with 30+ points
Games with 40+ points
Games with 50+ points
Games with 60+ points pic.twitter.com/ssIcidJMMO – 3:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Props to James Harden. He’s putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to winning. Not many guys willing to do the same. – 3:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
the idea that Harden willingly left $15 million on the table solely b/c he cares about the Sixers and is only focused on a title is humorous.
Harden has seen his value drop dramatically and (unlike Kyrie) he was willing to accept this new reality and frame it as an unselfish act pic.twitter.com/cHWudql1ox – 3:11 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Wrote in February about the Sixers’ belief that James Harden would be willing to take less to bolster Philly’s roster. As @Shams Charania reports, he has done just that. Big win for Daryl Morey & Co.
https://t.co/3hxRlQMuLK pic.twitter.com/BPJyT3agUx – 3:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A $15m paycut would take Harden’s salary to approx $32,400,000.
Factoring in all the other moves they’ve made this offseason, they have roughly $5,364,368 below the apron. – 3:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden has posted a TikTok of him and Tyrese Maxey working with Sam Cassell #Sixers pic.twitter.com/pm61J1erZy – 3:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Free agents still available:
James Harden
Deandre Ayton
Collin Sexton
Miles Bridges
Dennis Schroder
Eric Bledsoe
Montrezl Harrell
Jordan Nwora
Jeremy Lamb
Carmelo Anthony
DeMarcus Cousins
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Hassan Whiteside
Blake Griffin
Austin Rivers
Juancho Hernangomez – 9:34 AM
Shams Charaia: Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023. Harden opted out of his $47M player option and now plans to sign a new two-year deal with a player option in Year 2. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 8, 2022
Shams Charania: Everyone around Harden has understood the focus on his workout regimen this offseason and a championship goal for 2022-23. His close relationships with those around the organization, including Michael Rubin and Daryl Morey, played a major role in trust between the two sides. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 8, 2022
