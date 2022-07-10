Domantas Sabonis on trade out of Indiana: 'It's obviously hard'

Domantas Sabonis on trade out of Indiana: 'It's obviously hard'

Main Rumors

Domantas Sabonis on trade out of Indiana: 'It's obviously hard'

July 10, 2022- by

By |

You were a two-time All-Star and spent four-plus seasons with the Pacers, so what were your emotions like after being traded to the Kings? Domantas Sabonis: It’s obviously hard. It’s always hard. I love Indiana. That was basically my first real NBA experience. I spent one year in OKC and then got traded, so that was my home for a long time, you know? But these things happen and I just gotta take advantage of this opportunity I have now and be the guy and lead this team.
Source: Indianapolis Star

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sources say Matthew Dellavedova, Shabazz Muhammad & Quinn Cook, all are working out with the Kings in Vegas.
The trio sat courtside with Domantas Sabonis, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Chimezie Metu & even Vlade Divac.
Also got our first look at Leandro Barbosa on the bench pic.twitter.com/mOrp5ZvWyo9:28 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Former #Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis sitting courtside at Summer League with his #Kings teammate Davion Mitchell.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/lFhqKl0Mhr4:26 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis and Davion Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/NyeUsKvBOx3:56 PM

More on this storyline

There are rumors floating about that Victor Oladipo is looking for a short-term contract to build his value and the Kings have been mentioned as a potential landing spot. He’s played with Sabonis in both OKC and Indiana, so there is some familiarity, but the injury risk is substantial. -via Kings Beat / June 27, 2022
Jason Anderson: Chet Holmgren says he could envision a “Zag connection” with Kings center Domantas Sabonis “whether it’s high-low or however we do it, I feel like I could work really well with Domas.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / June 20, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home