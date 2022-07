Domantas Sabonis on trade out of Indiana: 'It's obviously hard'

You were a two-time All-Star and spent four-plus seasons with the Pacers, so what were your emotions like after being traded to the Kings? Domantas Sabonis: It’s obviously hard. It’s always hard. I love Indiana. That was basically my first real NBA experience. I spent one year in OKC and then got traded, so that was my home for a long time, you know? But these things happen and I just gotta take advantage of this opportunity I have now and be the guy and lead this team.Source: Indianapolis Star