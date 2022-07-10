Domantas Sabonis on trade out of Indiana: 'It's obviously hard'

You were a two-time All-Star and spent four-plus seasons with the Pacers, so what were your emotions like after being traded to the Kings? Domantas Sabonis: It’s obviously hard. It’s always hard. I love Indiana. That was basically my first real NBA experience. I spent one year in OKC and then got traded, so that was my home for a long time, you know? But these things happen and I just gotta take advantage of this opportunity I have now and be the guy and lead this team.
Source: Indianapolis Star
Source: Indianapolis Star
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sources say Matthew Dellavedova, Shabazz Muhammad & Quinn Cook, all are working out with the Kings in Vegas.
The trio sat courtside with Domantas Sabonis, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Chimezie Metu & even Vlade Divac.
Also got our first look at Leandro Barbosa on the bench pic.twitter.com/mOrp5ZvWyo – 9:28 PM
Sources say Matthew Dellavedova, Shabazz Muhammad & Quinn Cook, all are working out with the Kings in Vegas.
The trio sat courtside with Domantas Sabonis, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Chimezie Metu & even Vlade Divac.
Also got our first look at Leandro Barbosa on the bench pic.twitter.com/mOrp5ZvWyo – 9:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Former #Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis sitting courtside at Summer League with his #Kings teammate Davion Mitchell.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/lFhqKl0Mhr – 4:26 PM
Former #Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis sitting courtside at Summer League with his #Kings teammate Davion Mitchell.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/lFhqKl0Mhr – 4:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis and Davion Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/NyeUsKvBOx – 3:56 PM
Domantas Sabonis and Davion Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/NyeUsKvBOx – 3:56 PM
More on this storyline
There are rumors floating about that Victor Oladipo is looking for a short-term contract to build his value and the Kings have been mentioned as a potential landing spot. He’s played with Sabonis in both OKC and Indiana, so there is some familiarity, but the injury risk is substantial. -via Kings Beat / June 27, 2022
Jason Anderson: Chet Holmgren says he could envision a “Zag connection” with Kings center Domantas Sabonis “whether it’s high-low or however we do it, I feel like I could work really well with Domas.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / June 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.