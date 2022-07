John Wall: 'I don't have to be Batman every night'

The Clippers are expected to contend for a championship with Leonard returning after missing all of last season due to a torn right ACL. Wall said he is thrilled to be joining the most talented roster he has been a part of in his career. “I don’t have to do it every night, I don’t have to be Batman every night for us to win,” Wall said on Saturday at the Las Vegas Summer League. “That’s the ultimate goal for me is [at] this part of my career, I don’t want to have to be the Batman every night to try to win. On our team that we have, I think anyone can be Batman.”Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN