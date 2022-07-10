KCP: Lakers would have lost 2020 WCF if Anthony Davis missed game winner

Michael Singer: KCP said when looking back on the 2020 Western Conference Finals, he always said if AD didn’t hit that game-winner, they would’ve lost that series.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on joining the Nuggets: “I always tell people this story. If AD didn’t hit that 3, I think we would have lost that series. That’s what I think about this Denver team.” pic.twitter.com/GhMGGPXuB4 – 6:42 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on joining the Nuggets: “I always tell people this story. If AD didn’t hit that 3, I think we would have lost that series. That’s what I think about this Denver team.” pic.twitter.com/GhMGGPXuB4 – 6:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
KCP said when looking back on the 2020 Western Conference Finals, he always said if AD didn’t hit that game-winner, they would’ve lost that series. – 6:33 PM
KCP said when looking back on the 2020 Western Conference Finals, he always said if AD didn’t hit that game-winner, they would’ve lost that series. – 6:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down @Marc J. Spears‘ interview with Darvin Ham, which gets into Russ’ role, Anthony Davis’ importance, his coaching philosophy, and much more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 3:27 PM
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down @Marc J. Spears‘ interview with Darvin Ham, which gets into Russ’ role, Anthony Davis’ importance, his coaching philosophy, and much more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 3:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We react to a Darvin Ham interview about Russ starting, AD as the key to everything for the Lakers, LeBron, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/KmcaJaEMzkY?t=… – 4:51 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. We react to a Darvin Ham interview about Russ starting, AD as the key to everything for the Lakers, LeBron, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/KmcaJaEMzkY?t=… – 4:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career stocks (steals+blocks) per game:
4.8 — Hakeem Olajuwon
4.4 — David Robinson
3.9 — Mark Eaton
3.7 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/LAsm6i6Eb4 – 3:47 PM
Most career stocks (steals+blocks) per game:
4.8 — Hakeem Olajuwon
4.4 — David Robinson
3.9 — Mark Eaton
3.7 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/LAsm6i6Eb4 – 3:47 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. @TheRea1DJones
. @Julius Erving you know it! Looking forward to watching some rookies kick off playing tonight. I don’t know who the next league MVP will be, but I’m feeling like the #snackingMVP with these @ChipsAhoy ! right now. Pick up some today at your local convenience store 🍪 #ad pic.twitter.com/vxFzIRLl3i – 12:01 PM
. @Julius Erving you know it! Looking forward to watching some rookies kick off playing tonight. I don’t know who the next league MVP will be, but I’m feeling like the #snackingMVP with these @ChipsAhoy ! right now. Pick up some today at your local convenience store 🍪 #ad pic.twitter.com/vxFzIRLl3i – 12:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss @Marc J. Spears‘ interview with Darvin Ham, including his thoughts on Russ starting, AD’s importance to the Lakers, his approach to coaching and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:21 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss @Marc J. Spears‘ interview with Darvin Ham, including his thoughts on Russ starting, AD’s importance to the Lakers, his approach to coaching and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:21 AM
More on this storyline
“He’s bought in, and I think he’s quietly put together one of the biggest offseasons of his career,” Pelinka said. “You can just tell. He’s got a very serious tone about him. Last year didn’t unfold the way that any of us wanted, and I think everyone’s gonna come back with a chip on our shoulder, and A.D.’s gonna lead us with that. I think he’s working hard. I know he’s working really hard on his body.” -via Lakers Daily / July 9, 2022
You can safely presume that Westbrook is aware of James’ stance. He surely knows, no matter what Ham says, that the other two starry prongs in last season’s ill-fated Big Three — James and Anthony Davis — are eager for a trade to materialize that essentially swaps Westbrook for Irving, even though both campaigned for the Lakers to acquire Westbrook from Washington last summer despite Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka’s advanced talks with Sacramento on a deal headlined by perimeter shooting specialist Buddy Hield. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.