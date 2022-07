Knicks to sign Jalen Brunson on Monday?

Beyond the familial ties and the nine-figures, Brunson’s desire to join the Knicks, according to a source, was boosted by the opportunity to play the lead guard. It was something he flirted with in Dallas but couldn’t do full-time alongside Doncic. “No hard feelings,” Cuban said. “I wish him nothing but the best. You bust your ass and you have that choice. He deserves it.” -via New York Daily News / July 9, 2022