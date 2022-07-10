Knicks to sign Jalen Brunson on Monday?

Marc Stein: Monday, I’m told, is the likely soonest for the Knicks’ long-awaited signing of Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal in excess of $100 million. And as @FredKatz reports below all signs point to New York signing him outright with cap space. Fred Katz: Hearing from multiple sources that the Knicks will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson outright instead of doing a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ and praise for departing point guard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:48 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’
Mavericks owner wanted talented point guard to stay but understands why he chose New York. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:27 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
When you lose Jalen Brunson, but you draft Jaden Hardy pic.twitter.com/IpHmaui3Zy – 5:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With the Knicks having waived Taj Gibson, I’d imagine the deal(s) to send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons might be right around the corner. That will free up the necessary cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Jerricho Sims. – 4:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jason Kidd says on ESPN Dallas will be a ‘bigger team’ without Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. ‘nothing against JB’s height’ – 3:32 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks have renounced Ryan Arcidiacono’s cap hold, source tells @The Athletic, a sign they will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson. They could still technically use cap space and do a sign-and-trade, as they did with Evan Fournier and the Celtics last summer. – 1:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 10:39 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: the Jalen Brunson signing is a make-or-break move for Knicks team president Leon Rose and his group, in my opinion. Here’s why I see it that way: sny.tv/articles/why-j… – 8:48 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here is a look at the different Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade scenarios for the Knicks: sny.tv/articles/break… – 2:09 PM
Beyond the familial ties and the nine-figures, Brunson’s desire to join the Knicks, according to a source, was boosted by the opportunity to play the lead guard. It was something he flirted with in Dallas but couldn’t do full-time alongside Doncic. “No hard feelings,” Cuban said. “I wish him nothing but the best. You bust your ass and you have that choice. He deserves it.” -via New York Daily News / July 9, 2022
“It really wasn’t about the amount of money,” Cuban said, via Steve Popper of Newsday. “We really didn’t get a chance to make an offer. It was Jalen’s choice. And I understand it. He knew those guys his entire life. He grew up there. It makes perfect sense.” -via Newsday / July 8, 2022
“We can’t replace Brunson. He’s a great player [and] I’m happy for him and his family,” Jason Kidd shared, via ESPN. “… [But] We believe we’re going to be a bigger team. Nothing against JB’s height. With Spencer (Dinwiddie) starting, our starting five is gonna be big with JaVale (McGee)at center. We believe that we’re going to be having a lot more offense coming off the bench.” -via Clutch Points / July 8, 2022
