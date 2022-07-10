Teams tried to pounce on Donovan Mitchell after Gobert trade?

After the Gobert trade, a league source told The Tribune that more than a handful of teams called the Jazz to inquire about the availability of Mitchell — and the Jazz’s front office shut them all down. Those conversations, the Jazz felt, were league executives trying to pounce on a perceived opportunity to trade for Mitchell cheaply.
Source: Salt Lake Tribune
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Utah’s Justin Zanik on chances of a Donovan Mitchell trade… pic.twitter.com/o2q4z4QQHX – 12:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz GM Justin Zanik’s answer when asked if Donovan Mitchell is “untouchable” in trade discussions: pic.twitter.com/yBxZ8UOdPF – 6:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Zanik said the team has been in contact with Donovan Mitchell and his representatives, and that the guard “has been supportive” of the moves the team has made. – 6:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked if the Jazz re considering playing Donovan Mitchell more as the primary ball-handler, CEO Danny Ainge said the team has had such conversations, and views him as capable of being the team’s future point guard. – 6:43 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Justin Zanik says that there is “no intent” to trade Donovan Mitchell, but that situations might arise as the Jazz are “trying to build a championship team.” – 6:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell:
“I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else but Donovan’s on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of of what we’re trying to do.”
Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell:
“I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else but Donovan’s on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of of what we’re trying to do.”
According to a league source, one offer came from Miami even before the Gobert trade was finalized. The Jazz, though, found that offer insufficient. In addition, Miami’s win-now roster has limited picks and young players to trade. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 10, 2022
Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell: “He’s a high character, highly motivated player who wants to be great. We continue to give him resources to do that and accomplish that. He is a driven young man.” #takenote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 9, 2022
Eric Walden: Asked if Donovan Mitchell could be traded or is considered “untouchable,” Zanik said that Mitchell is very important to the Jazz, but that situations evolve in championship-building. Added, “but there’s no ‘intent’ there.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / July 9, 2022
