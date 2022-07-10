Tyler Herro on his goals going forward: Be a starter, then be an All-Star

Asked as he walked the event’s red carpet about his goals going forward, Tyler Herro said, “Trying to be a starter in this league and then be an All-Star one day. So that’s the next step.” To that end, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year did not relent, including when he was asked about possibly starting alongside Jimmy Butler, something he did only three times last season, with the Heat 1-2 in those games. “I think it will look great,” he said. “See what happens, see what happens in training camp.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
For starters, Heat Tyler Herro willing to be patient, says no issue with Pat Riley. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Nikola Jovic’s struggles downplayed; another Haywood Highsmith-P.J. Tucker comparison. – 1:14 PM
Marcus Garrett is just absolutely incredible defending on the ball
Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, and Max Strus all in attendance for Heat SL game – 5:49 PM
Live from summer league, @BigWos catches up with Cade Cunningham and Tyler Herro about ‘2K’ and expectations for next season pic.twitter.com/H3gnkHxJ1w – 6:51 PM
But no, no hard feelings with Riley taking the hard line of Herro earning his way into the starting lineup. “He continues to give me advice,” he said of Riley. “Every time I talk to him, he always gives me a new book to read.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 10, 2022
It has been interesting to hear that it’s almost a near consensus (from NBA execs) I’ve spoken to would prefer RJ Barrett over Tyler Herro. -via Spotify / July 9, 2022
