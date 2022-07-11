Celtics don't intend to bring back Aron Baynes

Adam Himmelsbach: Was told that the Celtics checked in on Aron Baynes’ situation but don’t intend to sign the veteran big man.
Source: Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach
Aron Baynes working out for teams in Vegas is simply heartwarming content to start the weekend. Lovely to see the big fella back on a basketball court. – 8:37 PM
Former @Boston Celtics (and PHX, TOR, SAS, DET) big man Aron Baynes worked out today in Las Vegas as he attempts a comeback. @Steve Bulpett talked to those who were there:
“From what I saw today, he can help a team.”
“He can play now,” said another team exec at Friday’s exercise of Aron Baynes. “I’m not sure he’s all the way back — or all the way to where he’s going to be with more time — but from what I saw today, he can help a team.” -via Heavy.com / July 8, 2022
Aron Baynes, who suffered a spinal cord injury after a freak fall while playing for the Australian national team in the Tokyo Olympics last summer, has resumed his career and will be working out for NBA teams Friday in Las Vegas. -via ESPN / July 8, 2022
