Celtics don't intend to bring back Aron Baynes

Celtics don't intend to bring back Aron Baynes

Aron Baynes @aronbaynes
Back doing what I love 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/FP8Lzb26Ms12:07 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Aron Baynes working out for teams in Vegas is simply heartwarming content to start the weekend. Lovely to see the big fella back on a basketball court. – 8:37 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Former @Boston Celtics (and PHX, TOR, SAS, DET) big man Aron Baynes worked out today in Las Vegas as he attempts a comeback. @Steve Bulpett talked to those who were there:
“From what I saw today, he can help a team.”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-…7:45 PM

Aron Baynes, who suffered a spinal cord injury after a freak fall while playing for the Australian national team in the Tokyo Olympics last summer, has resumed his career and will be working out for NBA teams Friday in Las Vegas. -via ESPN / July 8, 2022

