Danny Ainge not sold on Donovan Mitchell?

Tim MacMahon: The whispers around the league are that Danny Ainge is not convinced that Donovan Mitchell can be the face of a contending franchise.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Utah’s Justin Zanik on chances of a Donovan Mitchell trade… pic.twitter.com/o2q4z4QQHX – 12:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After falling short in a season that “wasn’t very much fun,” Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge concluded the current core’s competitive window had closed, but that the new assets added should help them to add more “primary players.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and GM Justin Zanik agreed with Rudy Gobert’s opinion that Utah’s win-now window had closed. Zanik: “We fell short, so we need to recalibrate and try to go and open up the next window and hopefully it’s a long one. We’ve got work to do to start that.” – 7:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz GM Justin Zanik’s answer when asked if Donovan Mitchell is “untouchable” in trade discussions: pic.twitter.com/yBxZ8UOdPF – 6:51 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Maybe he’s pulling the wool over my eyes, but it feels like Danny Ainge is at least a little less into the “GM speak” than we’ve gotten around here for a long time – 6:50 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danny Ainge on getting more flexibility:”This season wasn’t very much fun. The draft wasn’t very much fun. Free agency wasn’t very much fun. We were over the over the tax, no draft picks, and our team loses in the first round and it wasn’t it wasn’t fun for us.” – 6:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Danny Ainge: the season wasn’t very much fun for us this year. The draft wasn’t very much fun. Free agency hasn’t been very much fun, with no picks, or flexibility, or assets. – 6:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Zanik said the team has been in contact with Donovan Mitchell and his representatives, and that the guard “has been supportive” of the moves the team has made. – 6:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked if the Jazz re considering playing Donovan Mitchell more as the primary ball-handler, CEO Danny Ainge said the team has had such conversations, and views him as capable of being the team’s future point guard. – 6:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell:
“He’s a high character, highly motivated player who wants to be great. We continue to give him resources to do that and accomplish that. He is a driven young man.”
Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell:
“He’s a high character, highly motivated player who wants to be great. We continue to give him resources to do that and accomplish that. He is a driven young man.”
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Justin Zanik says that there is “no intent” to trade Donovan Mitchell, but that situations might arise as the Jazz are “trying to build a championship team.” – 6:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell:
“I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else but Donovan’s on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of of what we’re trying to do.”
Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell:
“I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else but Donovan’s on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of of what we’re trying to do.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked if Donovan Mitchell could be traded or is considered “untouchable,” Zanik said that Mitchell is very important to the Jazz, but that situations evolve in championship-building. Added, “but there’s no ‘intent’ there.” – 6:37 PM
Asked if Donovan Mitchell could be traded or is considered “untouchable,” Zanik said that Mitchell is very important to the Jazz, but that situations evolve in championship-building. Added, “but there’s no ‘intent’ there.” – 6:37 PM
However, there is some skepticism among competing teams that the Jazz will be keeping Mitchell for the long term. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 11, 2022
According to a league source, one offer came from Miami even before the Gobert trade was finalized. The Jazz, though, found that offer insufficient. In addition, Miami’s win-now roster has limited picks and young players to trade. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 10, 2022
After the Gobert trade, a league source told The Tribune that more than a handful of teams called the Jazz to inquire about the availability of Mitchell — and the Jazz’s front office shut them all down. Those conversations, the Jazz felt, were league executives trying to pounce on a perceived opportunity to trade for Mitchell cheaply. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 10, 2022
