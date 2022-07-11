Growing pessimism Lakers can trade for Kyrie Irving?

Rival scouts and executives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, are split on whether the Lakers can pull off a deal for Irving, with James’ looming deadline for a contract extension in early August viewed as a key date.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Did LeBron and Russ freeze each other out in Vegas during Summer League? Does this push the Lakers even further into the Kyrie sweepstakes (of one bidder)? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Did LeBron and Russ freeze each other out in Vegas during Summer League? Does this push the Lakers even further into the Kyrie sweepstakes (of one bidder)? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving has played his last game with Nets, likely to land in L.A., insiders say nj.com/sports/2022/07… – 10:27 AM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
As you can tell by our expressions: It’s all business w/ @Brian Lewis from Vegas on who #Nets brass are talking to about moving #Durant & how SOON it could happen. But can Brooklyn get the return value? And what did Kyrie say to Brian at #nbasummerleague? #SportsXtra pic.twitter.com/woE6HqW9Qy – 10:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving watches Summer League (but not the Nets) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Thomas & Mack. Nets-Sixers about to tip off. BK starting Edwards, Gray, Sharpe, Duke and Cam Thomas. Steve Nash is in the house along with most of his coaching staff. Curious if we see any BK guys. Kyrie Irving and Nic Claxton are likely at the NBPA meeting. – 3:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That’s interesting. Brooklyn Nets promote their 2022-23 season tickets without Kyrie Irving, but with Kevin Durant in the poster. #NetsWorld #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/Ob0TYXu9qd – 2:52 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sue Bird is in the Kyrie Infinity for her final #WNBAAllStar Game pic.twitter.com/19piDwMHyK – 2:40 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis said that during workout with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant he found a good rhythm with Kyrie 👀
Sabonis also revealed whether he’ll try to convince Durant to join the Kings:
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis said that during workout with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant he found a good rhythm with Kyrie 👀
Sabonis also revealed whether he’ll try to convince Durant to join the Kings:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers will need to send out first-round pick in Kyrie Irving trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/10/rep… – 11:34 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Summer League Insider: Trevor Keels thrilled to be a Knick, eager to work with Tom Thibodeau; Taj out; KD and Kyrie on hold newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 9:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is in town for the NBPA meeting. He’s a vice president in the union. Will see if he sticks around for the Nets game tomorrow against the Sixers. – 11:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Kyrie Irving for a comment. “Go through the right channels, bro.” #Nets #nba pic.twitter.com/NcoSulXLp0 – 10:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
A few of us tried to speak to Kyrie. He said “go through the right channels.” – 10:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I asked Kyrie Irving if he could talk. He said he’s here to watch the games. Have a good night. – 9:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
KYRIE IS AT SUMMER LEAGUE AND SITTING WHERE LEBRON WAS SITTING LAST NIGHT WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN – 9:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in the “Paradigm shift” tee pic.twitter.com/iOcZvCbuhb – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kyrie Irving took his seat on the baseline (and in front of me, so hope he does not jump up much) late in the fourth quarter of the previous game, which alas was about a half hour ago. Settled in for some Rockets-Thunder. – 9:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is sitting courtside for Pistons-Wizards 103-98. He’s with former Net Theo Pinson. pic.twitter.com/NeCAWsLbmL – 8:49 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving pulls up to Las Vegas Summer League pic.twitter.com/qsnclp8BmZ – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kyrie Irving has arrived at summer league. Just took his seat in the front row of the baseline. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
First story from Vegas is up. While the Nets work on the fates of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, their summer league team is still playing with Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton to support. On all the dynamics with Brooklyn while the kids play on: theathletic.com/3411914/2022/0… – 3:26 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneakers from WNBA All-Star practice 👀👀
Jewell Loyd — her Kyrie Low 5s
Kahleah Copper — Adidas Trae 1s
Rhyne Howard — Jordan Zion 2
Sneakers from WNBA All-Star practice 👀👀
Jewell Loyd — her Kyrie Low 5s
Kahleah Copper — Adidas Trae 1s
Rhyne Howard — Jordan Zion 2
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ ICY launch in Las Vegas and all the latest on Russell Westbrook and LA’s Kyrie Irving trade prospects … all here via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-lakers-i… – 12:57 PM
More on this storyline
Most league insiders felt any potential Irving-to-Los Angeles deal would be on hold until the Nets trade Kevin Durant. And with the asking price incredibly high for the 33-year-old 12-time All-Star, if and when a Durant deal gets done is anyone’s guess. -via Los Angeles Times / July 11, 2022
Get Up: .@NickFriedell says the conversation in Vegas is that Kyrie will be a Laker ⬇️ -via Twitter / July 11, 2022
Nets Daily: Windhorst on Get Up 1/2: “The market on Kyrie remains frozen. The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers. and the Nets have given out the vibe they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first before moving on to Kyrie.” -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 11, 2022
