Ja Morant on Michael Jordan: 'I would've cooked him, too'

“Even when we were back at Golden State when I was walking on the court, [Poole] asked me was I good? Dapped me up,” Morant said. “Even some of their other players asked me on the side as well … That’s what it’s all about. We all at the end of the day, care for each other, all want everybody to succeed. So I don’t think there’s too much dirty players in this league to go and do anything. -via NBC Sports / July 10, 2022