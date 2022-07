Market on Kyrie Irving remains frozen

My sense is that the Lakers will continue to explore every conceivable option for acquiring Irving, who made his current presence in Los Angeles loudly known earlier in the week when he attended a Sparks game. Management certainly hasn’t promised that it can pull an Irving trade off, since it might well require the participation of at least one other team to provide Brooklyn with what it wants, but Pelinka made it clear in a Friday night TV appearance that he is still pursuing upgrades after his first five moves in free agency (Damian Jones and Troy Brown Jr. have also been signed in recent days). Is that a shooter like Hield or Gordon rather than Irving? TBD. “We’re still not done,” Pelinka said. “We still have more work to do.” -via marcstein.substack.com / July 9, 2022