Pacers close to executing sign-and-trade deal for Deandre Ayton?

Several teams have already been linked to Ayton in free agency, and right now, the Indiana Pacers have emerged as a possible destination for the former first overall pick. According to NBA guru Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Indiana could be looking at the possibility of a sign-and-trade for Ayton involving Myles Turner: “The forgotten man out there, and that’s Deandre Ayton,” Windhorst said (h/t The Trade Deadline on Twitter). “This man, at some point, is gonna get paid, and that could be by the end of this week. The Indiana Pacers are seriously considering giving him an offer sheet. They’re also interested in negotiating a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Suns for Ayton, potentially involving Myles Turner to be his replacement at center.” -via Clutch Points / July 8, 2022