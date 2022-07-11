Paolo Banchero to miss rest of Summer League

Tim Reynolds: Paolo Banchero’s Summer League is over. Put simply, the Magic saw all they needed to see from the No. 1 pick and want other players to get opportunities now.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Strong performances from several of the rookies in Rockets-Spurs, that was fun. Up next: Chet Holmgren vs. Paolo Banchero!
… uhhhh, make that vs. Devin Cannady. – 8:56 PM
Strong performances from several of the rookies in Rockets-Spurs, that was fun. Up next: Chet Holmgren vs. Paolo Banchero!
… uhhhh, make that vs. Devin Cannady. – 8:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
More about Paolo Banchero:
He has the size and the ability to set the tone on the floor. His court vision is tremendous and he sees passes before the others. His first step is really good. At the same time he showed he has to work his ball secure. Then he gonna be unstoppable! – 7:08 PM
More about Paolo Banchero:
He has the size and the ability to set the tone on the floor. His court vision is tremendous and he sees passes before the others. His first step is really good. At the same time he showed he has to work his ball secure. Then he gonna be unstoppable! – 7:08 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The latest @washingtonpost NBA ‘Post Up’ newsletter is out!
– First looks at Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren & Jabari Smith Jr. from Las Vegas Summer League
– @JM_Gottlieb on Chet-mania & the best from @PostSports, NBA Reddit & NBA Twitter
Sign up!
wapo.st/postup – 7:03 PM
The latest @washingtonpost NBA ‘Post Up’ newsletter is out!
– First looks at Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren & Jabari Smith Jr. from Las Vegas Summer League
– @JM_Gottlieb on Chet-mania & the best from @PostSports, NBA Reddit & NBA Twitter
Sign up!
wapo.st/postup – 7:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Paolo Banchero’s Summer League is over. So let’s take a look at his couple of games.
vs Rockets: 17pts, 4rebs, 6asts, 1stl, 5-12 FG
vs Kings: 23pts, 6rebs, 6asts, 4stls, 2blks, 6/15 FG
20 pts
5 rebs
6 asts
2.5 stls
1 blk
40.7% FG
Dominant force, leading presence #NBASummer – 7:02 PM
Paolo Banchero’s Summer League is over. So let’s take a look at his couple of games.
vs Rockets: 17pts, 4rebs, 6asts, 1stl, 5-12 FG
vs Kings: 23pts, 6rebs, 6asts, 4stls, 2blks, 6/15 FG
20 pts
5 rebs
6 asts
2.5 stls
1 blk
40.7% FG
Dominant force, leading presence #NBASummer – 7:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Paolo Banchero vs Chet Holmgren.
The #1 pick vs the #2 pick.
The most anticipated matchup in Summer League.
Aaaand Orlando decides to sit Banchero.
Every NBA fan to the Magic: pic.twitter.com/TnQBKd3snv – 6:48 PM
Paolo Banchero vs Chet Holmgren.
The #1 pick vs the #2 pick.
The most anticipated matchup in Summer League.
Aaaand Orlando decides to sit Banchero.
Every NBA fan to the Magic: pic.twitter.com/TnQBKd3snv – 6:48 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The latest Deandre Ayton news
🏀 James Wiseman’s summer league debut
🏀 Why Paolo Banchero is one of the most talked about players in summer league
#TheMismatch with @Kevin O’Connor and @Chris Vernon: open.spotify.com/episode/2qgzel… – 6:34 PM
🏀 The latest Deandre Ayton news
🏀 James Wiseman’s summer league debut
🏀 Why Paolo Banchero is one of the most talked about players in summer league
#TheMismatch with @Kevin O’Connor and @Chris Vernon: open.spotify.com/episode/2qgzel… – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The anticipated Paolo Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren summer league showdown tonight in Las Vegas is indeed off.
The Magic have decided to halt Banchero’s summer league debut after two games and plan to prioritize minutes for others now.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:30 PM
The anticipated Paolo Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren summer league showdown tonight in Las Vegas is indeed off.
The Magic have decided to halt Banchero’s summer league debut after two games and plan to prioritize minutes for others now.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 How the Magic’s roster fits with Paolo Banchero
🗣 The Giddey-Holmgren experience
🗣 Can Keegan Murray become a star?
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor, @J. Kyle Mann, and @JonathanTjarks: open.spotify.com/episode/39trfj… – 12:10 PM
🗣 How the Magic’s roster fits with Paolo Banchero
🗣 The Giddey-Holmgren experience
🗣 Can Keegan Murray become a star?
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor, @J. Kyle Mann, and @JonathanTjarks: open.spotify.com/episode/39trfj… – 12:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Paolo Banchero showing off some Jokic-esque passing 👁️
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/xTZU1OslnV – 1:46 AM
Paolo Banchero showing off some Jokic-esque passing 👁️
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/xTZU1OslnV – 1:46 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray discusses Sunday’s win over the Pacers for the first victory in Vegas, as well as reflect on Saturday’s sudden death loss to Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/7FOOrJ2Emf pic.twitter.com/OUYgRcMui3 – 9:27 PM
Kings rookie Keegan Murray discusses Sunday’s win over the Pacers for the first victory in Vegas, as well as reflect on Saturday’s sudden death loss to Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/7FOOrJ2Emf pic.twitter.com/OUYgRcMui3 – 9:27 PM
More on this storyline
Malika Andrews: “I have a chip on my shoulder … I just want to go out there and prove why I’m the No. 1 pick every game.” Caught up with new Magic forward Paolo Banchero at Summer League for NBA Today: -via Twitter @malika_andrews / July 11, 2022
Draymond Green: Y’all overreact to summer league too often…. Nonetheless, Paolo gets it. He has winning ways… -via Twitter @Money23Green / July 10, 2022
And as Banchero said, “I didn’t find out I was actually getting picked until about 20 seconds before the commissioner got on the stage.” -via ESPN / July 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.