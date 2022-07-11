Richard Jefferson to officiate a quarter of Summer League game

JD Shaw: Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of tonight’s Knicks-Blazers summer league game after attending daily NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas, NBA says.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of tonight’s #Knicks vs. #Trailblazers game after attending daily #NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas. RJ will have fun with this. – 1:23 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The NBA just announced that Richard Jefferson — yes, THE Richard Jefferson — will referee the second quarter of the Knicks-Blazers summer league game tonight. – 12:43 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of tonight’s Knicks-Blazers summer league game after attending daily NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas, NBA says. – 12:42 PM

Richard Jefferson: Why do this? 1. Tremendous amount of knowledge about our game that I’ve learned sitting in classes with the best refs in the world 2.I do this because not many people would dare put themselves in this position. The more info I have the more informed I am as a broadcaster -via Twitter / July 11, 2022
The former personal assistant of ex-NBA player and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson has been sentenced to prison after officials said he stole millions from the player, according to news outlets. Theodore Kritza, 46, previously pleaded guilty to bank and wire fraud, according to an April 20 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. -via Fort Worth Star-Telegram / April 20, 2022

