Taj Gibson to sign one-year deal with Wizards

Adrian Wojnarowski: After clearing waivers, free agent C Taj Gibson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Taj Gibson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Wizards, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/BWWm7VKVN4 – 7:01 PM
Taj Gibson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Wizards, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/BWWm7VKVN4 – 7:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After clearing waivers, free agent C Taj Gibson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 6:58 PM
After clearing waivers, free agent C Taj Gibson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 6:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Vernon Carey Jr. is having himself a game here against the Suns. He’s got 13 pts and 4 reb in 8 min, including 7-7 FT. With the Taj Gibson signing, Carey Jr. doesn’t have an obvious path to NBA minutes this season, but he’s developing and could provide depth in case of injury. – 6:27 PM
Vernon Carey Jr. is having himself a game here against the Suns. He’s got 13 pts and 4 reb in 8 min, including 7-7 FT. With the Taj Gibson signing, Carey Jr. doesn’t have an obvious path to NBA minutes this season, but he’s developing and could provide depth in case of injury. – 6:27 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards to sign Taj Gibson
sportando.basketball/en/wizards-to-… – 2:15 AM
Wizards to sign Taj Gibson
sportando.basketball/en/wizards-to-… – 2:15 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards depth chart entering training camp
Monte Morris / Delon Wright
Bradley Beal / Corey Kispert / Johnny Davis
Will Barton / Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma / Rui Hachimura / Anthony Gill / Isaiah Todd
Kristaps Porzingis / Daniel Gafford / Taj Gibson / Vernon Carey Jr. – 9:31 PM
Wizards depth chart entering training camp
Monte Morris / Delon Wright
Bradley Beal / Corey Kispert / Johnny Davis
Will Barton / Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma / Rui Hachimura / Anthony Gill / Isaiah Todd
Kristaps Porzingis / Daniel Gafford / Taj Gibson / Vernon Carey Jr. – 9:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks waive Taj Gibson, who reportedly will sign with Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/08/kni… – 7:20 PM
Knicks waive Taj Gibson, who reportedly will sign with Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/08/kni… – 7:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
A Tom Thibodeau team without Taj Gibson seems like an affront to the basketball gods. – 6:45 PM
A Tom Thibodeau team without Taj Gibson seems like an affront to the basketball gods. – 6:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce they have waived Taj Gibson — not a surprise, non-guaranteed $5.2 million contract and he can return after all the other moves. – 5:14 PM
Knicks announce they have waived Taj Gibson — not a surprise, non-guaranteed $5.2 million contract and he can return after all the other moves. – 5:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With the Knicks having waived Taj Gibson, I’d imagine the deal(s) to send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons might be right around the corner. That will free up the necessary cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Jerricho Sims. – 4:53 PM
With the Knicks having waived Taj Gibson, I’d imagine the deal(s) to send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons might be right around the corner. That will free up the necessary cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Jerricho Sims. – 4:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Knicks announce they have waived Taj Gibson. Yes, the Heat need a power forward. But assuredly not a 37-year-old power forward (. . . although they did have one last season). – 4:53 PM
The Knicks announce they have waived Taj Gibson. Yes, the Heat need a power forward. But assuredly not a 37-year-old power forward (. . . although they did have one last season). – 4:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks announce that they have waived Taj Gibson. Gibson’s cap hold was roughly $5 million for next season, so this frees up more cap space for New York. Several teams have expressed interest in the veteran center during the free agency period. pic.twitter.com/iHfeCOemt2 – 4:51 PM
Knicks announce that they have waived Taj Gibson. Gibson’s cap hold was roughly $5 million for next season, so this frees up more cap space for New York. Several teams have expressed interest in the veteran center during the free agency period. pic.twitter.com/iHfeCOemt2 – 4:51 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Knicks made a push to bring Taj Gibson back on a minimum deal, per SNY source. But with Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein on roster & Jericho Sims’ 2-way converted, Gibson has options that offer a larger on-court role. Gibson expected to sign w/WAS, as Athletic 1st reported -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 8, 2022
Shams Charania: Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 8, 2022
Michael Scotto: The New York Knicks have waived Taj Gibson, team says. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.