Tyrese Haliburton on Sacramento: 'My feeling towards the organization and the fans are completely different'

Sean Cunningham: Briefly catching up with Tyrese Haliburton at Las Vegas Summer League, where we chat about his new Indiana Pacers team, moving on from the Kings after February’s trade & his love for Sacramento. “My feeling towards the organization (and) the fans are completely different.” pic.twitter.com/hmTm5VR4CJ
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Briefly catching up with Tyrese Haliburton at Las Vegas Summer League, where we chat about his new Indiana Pacers team, moving on from the Kings after February’s trade & his love for Sacramento.
“My feeling towards the organization (and) the fans are completely different.” pic.twitter.com/hmTm5VR4CJ – 9:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings collect their first victory in Vegas, Keegan Murray and Neemias Queta lead Sacramento over Bennedict Mathurin & his Indiana Pacers 103-96, with ex-teammates Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, & even @50cent in attendance. pic.twitter.com/lnWUcPj2HP – 7:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Tyrese Haliburton is sitting courtside taking in his former team, Sacramento Kings go up against his Indiana Pacers.
Very involved and looks like he has a friendly wager with Davion Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/RQiYypo3zv – 4:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mathurin just threw it up to Isaiah Jackson, but it wasn’t a good pass.
Jackson threw it in the hoop with one hand — not a dunk — and Haliburton/Brissett leaped out of their seats in excitement.
More of that to come next season. – 4:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton talking to assistant Lloyd Pierce.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/mbtRABgQzf – 3:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton jumping on with the ESPN telecast right now. Fitting, too, because it’s his former team (Kings) v his current (Pacers). – 3:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton is here hyping up everything this Pacers squad does courtside. I’ll always miss his energy. – 3:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton and Oshae Brissett sitting together courtside. Buddy Hield, Fred Jones also here. pic.twitter.com/Yt16eOjx4U – 3:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers GM Chad Buchanan, Rick Carlisle, Tyrese Haliburton and Oshae Brissett.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/kWAbeKjPuW – 3:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the building. pic.twitter.com/HhswFfJQi7 – 3:08 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield is here, and Tyrese Haliburton and Oshae Brissett just showed up. #Pacers
📸 me pic.twitter.com/R7LrBLNmK1 – 3:06 PM
James Boyd: #Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton bids Malcolm Brogdon farewell via IG after Brogdon’s reported trade to the #Celtics. “My guy 🙏🏽🙏🏽” pic.twitter.com/qnWqjp4jfF -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / July 2, 2022
Pritchard conceded, that the rebuild is going to take some time, and he’s right. There are no shortcuts, especially for a small-market franchise that isn’t a destination for big-time free agents. The Pacers aren’t asking anybody to be patient through some kind of midwestern version of The Process, but last year’s trade for Tyrese Haliburton and this week’s draft of Mathurin, Nembhard and Brown, are a hopeful beginning. “One of the things I’m absolutely convinced of, these three young men will be a part of this organization for a long time,” Pritchard said. “We wanted to get more athletic, more dynamic and bring some intelligence. All three demonstrated that athleticism and drive to win. The one common denominator is, they all love to play.” -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton: This country really goin backwards, it don’t make any sense -via Twitter @TyHaliburton22 / June 25, 2022
