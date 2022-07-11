Zach LaVine only met with Bulls in free agency

Zach LaVine only met with Bulls in free agency

Zach LaVine only met with Bulls in free agency

July 11, 2022- by

By |

Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine said he didn’t take a free agent meeting with any team other than the Bulls. Said Bulls’ front office’s offer had everything he wanted
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has his new max deal … what say you Zach? LaVine talks added pressure and how the deal was done in his mind all along.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine said he’s feeling “way better” after a knee scope surgery that he described as “run of the mill.”
After starting slow in his recovery, Zach said he’s optimistic about his knee heading into next season. – 5:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Big year for Zach LaVine, who’s also expecting his first child. A q about becoming a dad got a big smile out of him.
“That’s bigger than basketball, bigger than everything. I’m nervous, anxious, excited … I know how to play basketball but this is something I haven’t done yet.” – 5:20 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine, speaking with reporters for the first time since signing his new five-year max extension, “Chicago is my home.”
He said he did not meet with any other teams during free agency. On the Bulls: “They gave me everything I asked for” – 5:11 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine said he didn’t take a free agent meeting with any team other than the Bulls. Said Bulls’ front office’s offer had everything he wanted – 5:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
On a media call with Zach LaVine right now, who says he did not take a call from any other teams before re-signing with the Bulls.
“My heart was in Chicago.” – 5:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Pressure? What pressure. Zach LaVine says no added pressure being a max guy. – 5:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan joined the ESPN2 broadcast during Bulls-Knicks summer league action and addressed Lonzo Ball’s health, Goran Dragić’s arrival and Zach LaVine’s future.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…6:50 PM

Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine said he feels “great” after what he called a “run of the mill knee scope” in May. He’s been rehabbing, working out, playing basketball “I feel really good, and over the next two months, getting back into the season, I feel like I’m gonna be even better.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / July 11, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine said he, Arturas Karnisovas, Marc Eversley and Billy Donovan went out for a celebratory dinner after he signed his contract with the Bulls. Said he thanked them for their work in bringing him back — but allowed them to “pay for some expensive wine” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / July 11, 2022
KC Johnson: Speaking on a Zoom call, Zach LaVine said he shot welcoming texts to Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. Said he and Drummond may work out together near LA. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / July 11, 2022

