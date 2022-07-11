Zach LaVine: would have been 'disrespectful' to look elsewhere

“I went into the offseason with an open mind,’’ LaVine explained on Monday, when discussing his recently signed five-year, $215 million max contract. “Once I was able to meet with [Bulls general manager] Marc [Eversley] and [executive vice president of basketball operations] AK [Arturas Karnisovas], and they came to me with everything that I wanted, there was no other reason for me to go outside and look at any other teams. “I think that would have been, for me, disrespectful on my end because they gave me everything that I asked for.’’
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“Being able to come back as a cornerstone piece and allowing them to get some of my insights, some of my input in pretty much constructing the roster to help me and help us win was really big for me,’’ LaVine said. “Chicago is my home.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / July 11, 2022
“I was striving for it [max contract] when I was on my rookie deal,’’ LaVine said. “It’s just who I am and what goals and what things I want to reach with and how much better can we get as a team. But there’s no added pressure, it’s just a compliment of a lot of hard work and showing what kind of player I am.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / July 11, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine said he feels “great” after what he called a “run of the mill knee scope” in May. He’s been rehabbing, working out, playing basketball “I feel really good, and over the next two months, getting back into the season, I feel like I’m gonna be even better.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / July 11, 2022
