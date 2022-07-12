Jazz willing to listen on possible Donovan Mitchell trade scenarios

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Join us- spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Utah and Danny Ainge’s starting asking price from New York in exchange for Donovan Mitchell:
RJ Barrett,
Aaron Judge,
the Empire State Building,
Igor Shesterkin,
Zach Wilson,
the Statue of Liberty,
and infinity (unprotected) future first-round draft picks. – 6:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i have negative clue what donovan mitchell’s trade value is after that playoff series – 6:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Join us! spotify.link/duncanandlerou… – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.) – 6:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’ll be jumping on @KSLunrivaled on the @ZoneSportsNet in a few minutes to talk about ESPN’s report that the @Utah Jazz are willing to trade Donovan Mitchell.
Tune in! #TakeNote
kslsports.com/thezonefm/ – 6:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Jazz now willing to hear out Donovan Mitchell trade offers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/12/rep… – 6:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff PPG by active players:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo – 6:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
After previously shutting down inquiries on moving Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. es.pn/3O4jiQR – 6:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jalen brunson and donovan mitchell on the knicks pic.twitter.com/GKkJcrfwpb – 6:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This will inevitably be a talking point until something happens, so here’s how Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell compare for their careers across every shooting/scoring metric I look at:
2p%: Maxey
3p%: Maxey
eFG: Maxey
TS: Maxey
3p rate: Mitchell
FT rate: Mitchell
Usg: Mitchell – 6:00 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Utah Jazz are reportedly ‘showing a willingness’ to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/u5bK9KGAwT pic.twitter.com/EwZVnTVN30 – 5:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade. And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:
Michael Jordan
Wilt Chamberlain
Allen Iverson
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/1dVJmUCtW6 – 5:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Jazz listening to overtures for Donovan Mitchell: es.pn/3uJXKSC – 5:53 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The Knicks should not be willing to give up the farm for Donovan Mitchell. – 5:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell in Utah:
— 24/4/5
— 44/36/83%
— 3x All Star
— Most 3P in a season by Jazz player
— Most playoff 3P by Jazz player
— Most PPG in a season since Malone
Made the playoffs every single season. pic.twitter.com/rOFowbfeml – 5:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation – 5:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
CAA has been soft-launching the Donovan Mitchell trade request since at least the All-Star break. – 5:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If I’m the Knicks I’m not offering RJ Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal.
Up to eight firsts. Some combination of IQ/Obi/Grimes/McBride. All of that is fine. But I’m daring someone to outbid me before I give up Barrett. His ascent next to Mitchell would be their upside. – 5:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wrote a lengthy post outlining the pros and cons of the Knicks trading for Donovan Mitchell last week: tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for… – 5:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. – 5:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Jazz are open to trades across the entire roster too, but Mitchell is certainly the organization’s most valuable and coveted asset. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 12, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 12, 2022
However, there is some skepticism among competing teams that the Jazz will be keeping Mitchell for the long term. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 11, 2022
