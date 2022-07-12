Kevin Durant in contact with Nets organization after trade request

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, as the Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the organization more recently.
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
More on this storyline
As far as preparation and timing, the Nets have leverage. A source said the team was aware of Durant’s unhappiness but surprised by his trade request. The assumption is Irving’s contract drama played a major role in Durant’s discontent, but the Nets haven’t been told specific reasons, a source said. Another possibility for Durant’s disapproval: the team released assistant coach Adam Harrington, a favorite of Durant’s going back to their time together in OKC. -via New York Daily News / July 12, 2022
Several executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe that while at least half the league has reportedly expressed exploratory interest in trading for Durant, the fits for realistic trade partners could be niched to a handful of teams at best. Only teams in playoff contention make realistic sense to trade for Durant, who turns 34 in September. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022
The Raptors remain hesitant to part with Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any potential trade talks for Durant, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets would push for Barnes to be included in any trade scenario involving Durant. OG Anunoby is a player Toronto has been reluctant to trade when other teams have inquired, including turning down Portland’s interest in trading for him with the seventh overall pick. It’s unclear if Toronto would include Anunoby in trade talks for Durant. Logically speaking, a package centered around All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto’s starting point in trade talks, but the Nets would certainly push for more. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022
