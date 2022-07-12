Kevin Durant trade not happening soon: Rudy Gobert trade increased price tag

Five NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype at Vegas Summer League felt Minnesota overpaid for Gobert and increased the price tag for Durant in the process. When asked in general what Durant’s trade value should be worth following the Dejounte Murray and Gobert trades, one NBA general manager told HoopsHype, “Durant is worth a James Harden type of package.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by active players:
37,062 — LeBron James
28,289 — Carmelo Anthony
25,526 — Kevin Durant
23,477 — James Harden
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks up 13-0 for their second straight Summer League game. Best offer the Nets might get for Durant is the Knicks’ summer starters. – 11:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Breaking: Kevin Durant has requested a trade to the Knicks Summer League team. – 11:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Heat, Nets executives dine together as Durant pursuit continues. And Heat prepared to use Martin (more of a SF) as Tucker’s PF replacement if needed: an in-depth look at how they compare: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s crazy. I feel like it’s good for the entertainment part of the NBA. I feel like fans are on edge. It’s like a soap opera. They’re locked in and it’s amazing. Truly amazing.”
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat, Nets GMs dine in Vegas as Heat continues Durant pursuit. And an in-depth look at how Heat’s Martin compares with 76ers’ Tucker, with Martin slated to replace Tucker at PF AS OF NOW (subject to change): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler has many of the same attributes as Rudy Gobert — a drop-big, shot-blocking menace with limited post moves — but also brings his own unique attributes and personality to the table. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 4:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This four-team Kevin Durant trade scenario sends Donovan Mitchell to Brooklyn nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Why yes, every GM speaks with every GM they see in Vegas. Heat’s Elisburg and Nets’ Marks are going beyond cursory conversation – they’re dining together. My Nevada food industry sources haven’t said the topic, but Heat’s serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA. – 1:44 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant. – 1:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An in-depth look at how Heat’s Caleb Martin compares with the man he’s poised to replace at power forward, P.J. Tucker, including some things that might surprise you. And the Heat’s Durant challenge, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Great interest today in Las Vegas to see if Indiana indeed moves forward with its widely anticipated offer sheet for Suns RFA Deandre Ayton.
Ayton’s future is a prime curiosity at summer league beyond Brooklyn’s handling of Kevin Durant’s trade request.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brian Windhorst believes the Nets are posturing in giving indications that Kevin Durant might come back. He thinks it is a reaction to the (low) offers they’re getting. – 12:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If it really just winds up being Deandre Ayton for Myles Turner in a straight up sign-and-trade, with no draft compensation, that’s an obvious net loss. At least you’d be getting a starting C ahead of a potential move for Kevin Durant, but man, that’d be underwhelming for DA – 12:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all”
NBA legend, @Scottie Pippen, supports Kevin Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler said he “grew up” watching Rudy Gobert so I now realize I need to get my last will and testament in order and find a crematorium. – 7:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves owner Marc Lore joins the show.
– Why Lore believes in the Rudy Gobert trade
– The process of hiring Tim Connelly
– The KAT super max
– What Lore hopes to build in Minnesota, on and off the court
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and GM Justin Zanik agreed with Rudy Gobert’s opinion that Utah’s win-now window had closed. Zanik: “We fell short, so we need to recalibrate and try to go and open up the next window and hopefully it’s a long one. We’ve got work to do to start that.” – 7:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Zanik said the Jazz loved Rudy Gobert, and that “Rudys don’t grow on trees,” but it got to the point that when the Wolves made the offer they did, the front office decided “this is in the best interest of the organization.” – 6:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“We feel like there’s a lot of hidden benefits in this”
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert sets the bar high for Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels. startribune.com/timberwolves-r… – 1:20 PM
Several executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe that while at least half the league has reportedly expressed exploratory interest in trading for Durant, the fits for realistic trade partners could be niched to a handful of teams at best. Only teams in playoff contention make realistic sense to trade for Durant, who turns 34 in September. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022
The Raptors remain hesitant to part with Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any potential trade talks for Durant, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets would push for Barnes to be included in any trade scenario involving Durant. OG Anunoby is a player Toronto has been reluctant to trade when other teams have inquired, including turning down Portland’s interest in trading for him with the seventh overall pick. It’s unclear if Toronto would include Anunoby in trade talks for Durant. Logically speaking, a package centered around All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto’s starting point in trade talks, but the Nets would certainly push for more. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022
The Pelicans have assets to get Durant, but multiple NBA executives don’t think a small market team like New Orleans would make a strong push for Durant since they have two young All-Stars in Zion Williamson signed to an extension and Brandon Ingram signed through the next three seasons. Other rival executives believe Durant wouldn’t want to be traded to New Orleans. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022
Several NBA executives considering roster moves and agents hoping to negotiate deals for their remaining clients on the free agent market are anxiously awaiting a Durant trade to materialize. However, there’s skepticism around the league that a Durant trade will happen soon, and talks could linger into training camp. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022
According to a league source, one offer came from Miami even before the Gobert trade was finalized. The Jazz, though, found that offer insufficient. In addition, Miami’s win-now roster has limited picks and young players to trade. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 10, 2022
After the Gobert trade, a league source told The Tribune that more than a handful of teams called the Jazz to inquire about the availability of Mitchell — and the Jazz’s front office shut them all down. Those conversations, the Jazz felt, were league executives trying to pounce on a perceived opportunity to trade for Mitchell cheaply. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 10, 2022
