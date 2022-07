Kevin Durant wouldn't want to be traded to New Orleans?

The Raptors remain hesitant to part with Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any potential trade talks for Durant, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets would push for Barnes to be included in any trade scenario involving Durant. OG Anunoby is a player Toronto has been reluctant to trade when other teams have inquired, including turning down Portland’s interest in trading for him with the seventh overall pick. It’s unclear if Toronto would include Anunoby in trade talks for Durant. Logically speaking, a package centered around All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto’s starting point in trade talks, but the Nets would certainly push for more. -via HoopsHype / July 12, 2022