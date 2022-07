Knicks sign Jalen Brunson without sign-and-trade deal with Dallas

Ian Begley: Knicks announce they’ve completed trade to send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel Pistons, so 3-team sign and trade btn DET, DAL & NYK to acquire Jalen Brunson is off the table: pic.twitter.com/EGitjSVxsO -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 11, 2022

Does Mark Cuban think the Knicks did anything wrong in the Jalen Brunson negotiations?He sarcastically answers that question with @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson #MFFL pic.twitter.com/XiCaOuQEmX

It’s official: The Knicks have completed their anticipated signing of Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal worth in excess of $100 million.More NBA coverage from Summer League in Las Vegas: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-contract…

The Jalen Brunson signing is official, the Knicks announce. Knicks did it with cap room. – 4:31 PM

In statement, NYK team president Leon Rose calls Jalen Brunson ‘a competitor, a leader, a play-maker and most importantly, a winner.’ Says Brunson is ‘perfect complement’ to what NYK is building: pic.twitter.com/s1qNJ09LBx

Written statement from Leon Rose: “We are beyond thrilled to add Jalen Brunson to our organization. He’s a competitor, a leader, a playmaker, and most importantly a winner. His addition is a perfect complement to the team that we are building and the culture we are establishing.” – 4:35 PM

Jalen Brunson’s four-year, $104M deal with Knicks descends from Year 1, according to a source.Here are the details:Year 1: $27.7MYear 2: $26.3MYear 3: $24.9MYear 4: $24.9MBrunson also has a 10 percent trade kicker, source says. – 6:05 PM

