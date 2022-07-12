Knicks sign Jalen Brunson without sign-and-trade deal with Dallas

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
jalen brunson and donovan mitchell on the knicks pic.twitter.com/GKkJcrfwpb – 6:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson. Leon Rose said he’s beyond thrilled pic.twitter.com/L4AbsfOEQ8 – 4:54 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Written statement from Leon Rose: “We are beyond thrilled to add Jalen Brunson to our organization. He’s a competitor, a leader, a playmaker, and most importantly a winner. His addition is a perfect complement to the team that we are building and the culture we are establishing.” – 4:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In statement, NYK team president Leon Rose calls Jalen Brunson ‘a competitor, a leader, a play-maker and most importantly, a winner.’ Says Brunson is ‘perfect complement’ to what NYK is building: pic.twitter.com/s1qNJ09LBx – 4:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
It’s official: The Knicks have completed their anticipated signing of Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal worth in excess of $100 million.
More NBA coverage from Summer League in Las Vegas: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-contract… – 4:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Does Mark Cuban think the Knicks did anything wrong in the Jalen Brunson negotiations?
He sarcastically answers that question with @termineradio and @Eddie Johnson
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/XiCaOuQEmX – 11:33 AM
More on this storyline
“We are beyond thrilled to add Jalen Brunson to our organization,” said Knicks president Leon Rose. “He’s a competitor, a leader, a playmaker, and most importantly a winner. His addition is a perfect complement to the team that we are building and the culture we are establishing.” -via NBA.com / July 12, 2022
Callie Caplan: Mavs met with the Knicks’ brass multiple times this week in Las Vegas, including a dinner, to talk about a sign-and-trade. But it was always unlikely bc Mavs had little leverage beyond possible NBA penalty for tampering. Now Jalen Brunson leaving for nothing is official. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / July 12, 2022
Ian Begley: Knicks announce they’ve completed trade to send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel Pistons, so 3-team sign and trade btn DET, DAL & NYK to acquire Jalen Brunson is off the table: pic.twitter.com/EGitjSVxsO -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 11, 2022
