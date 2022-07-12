Malcolm Brogdon on Celtics: This team already has something special

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Brogdon on playing with Smart: “Bringing me here actually helps him. I’m gonna push Marcus. I’m gonna embrace him, he’s gonna embrace me. I really think he and I will play well together. We have different skill sets, but we both want to win so bad it doesn’t matter.” – 12:50 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Mentioned in today’s @Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective pod (es.pn/3AGYlbJ) that a rumored Deandre Ayton offer sheet from the Pacers would require physicals for the Malcolm Brogdon trade. With Brogdon being introduced to media, that holdup should be clear now. – 12:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Boston Celtics offseason additions (Gallinari + Brogdon):
30.8 PPG
9.8 RPG
7.4 APG
Huge adds for the reigning Eastern Conference Champions. pic.twitter.com/gfGm4v3HjP – 12:40 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Meet Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the newest members of the @Boston Celtics family. pic.twitter.com/s32QYfslhB – 12:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Aaron Nesmith eligible for #Pacers in Summer League after Malcolm Brogdon passes physical indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 12:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari holding up their new Boston Celtics jerseys for the first time: pic.twitter.com/c435X6oOo6 – 12:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Insider: Domantas Sabonis reflects on trade from #Pacers to #Kings, Keegan Murray, Malcolm Brogdon indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 12:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon showing off their jersey numbers pic.twitter.com/2OKuojIVNF – 12:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brogdon on playing w/Smart: bringing me here actually helps him. I’m gonna push Marcus. We’re gonna push each other. I really think we’re actually going to play really well together. I think we have different skill sets. But I think we both want to win so bad. It doesn’t matter. – 12:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Marcus is one of the biggest winners we see in this league. He’s going to help you no matter what. This move helps him. We have different skillsets but we want to win so bad. We’re going to come together and make this thing work.” – Malcolm Brogdon. – 12:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Malcolm Brogdon calls Marcus Smart, “one of the biggest winners in the league.” Says he’s eager to work with Smart and make each other better. – 12:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon on Marcus Smart: “I’m going to push him…I think we are going to play really well together. We are going to make this thing work.” – 12:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Brad Stevens said he talked with Marcus Smart and the team’s other core guys within an hour of the Brogdon trade. – 12:05 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Winning, it’s easy to get complacent and not take advantage of the moment, but you do. There are new, hungry players coming into the league every year. We have a chance to do something special (here in Boston).” – Malcolm Brogdon. – 12:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“I want to come here and sacrifice, to win. For me, we’re trying to add not take away. This team already has something special, a recipe. We want to add to that recipe, not disrupt it.” – Malcolm Brogdon. – 11:53 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Malcolm Brogdon on embracing 6th man role: “I want to add to this recipe not disrupt it.” – 11:53 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon on taking a lesser role: “This team already has something special. I want to add to that recipe, not subtract from it.” – 11:53 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon after mentioning that his late grandfather was a huge Bill Russell fan: “I’ve told every one in this building that it’s an honor to put on this jersey.”
Danilo Gallinari also spent his first answer talking about studying Larry Bird as a kid. – 11:52 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Malcolm Brogdon said his grandfather was a big Celtics/Bill Russell fan. “I loved the Boston Celtics,” he said. “To play here is definitely a blessing for me.” – 11:52 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon says his grandfather was a huge Bill Russell fan: “It’s an honor to put on this jersey.” – 11:51 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“I’m in my prime. I’m 29 years old. This is everything I wanted, to get back to this level…It’s the perfect time for me.” – Malcolm Brogdon – 11:49 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon: “I’m in my prime…this is everything I’ve wanted to get back to this level.” – 11:48 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brad Stevens on adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari: “Obviously, it’s a great day for the Celtics.”
Stevens added that both Brogdon and Gallinari are great fits for how the Celtics play and “are about all the right stuff”. – 11:46 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens on Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon: “They’re excited to help us strive for the step that we didn’t quite take.” – 11:45 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brad Stevens, with Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon next to him, says “It’s really clear how good of a fit these guys are” – 11:44 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari meeting the Boston media for the first time. pic.twitter.com/6o374phpWt – 11:43 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics are officially introducing new additions Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon right now pic.twitter.com/GvhHwlFcyu – 11:43 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
This is also free to read now!
I spoke to former #Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis one-on-one at Summer League. We discussed his trade to the #Kings, rookie Keegan Murray, Malcolm Brogdon being traded to the #Celtics and Sabonis’ eventual return to Indy. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:52 AM
This is also free to read now!
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
For my late night/early morning crowd back in Indy.
Aaron Nesmith is eligible for the #Pacers in Summer League after Malcolm Brogdon passed his physical for the #Celtics. Nesmith could make his Indiana debut later today against the #Pistons. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:28 AM
For my late night/early morning crowd back in Indy.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon has passed his physical for the #Celtics, and Aaron Nesmith has subsequently been cleared to play for the #Pacers in Summer League tomorrow, per league source.
Indiana faces the #Pistons at Thomas & Mack Center at 9 p.m. ET.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/0v9wTiEHQd – 1:03 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers notes:
– Whether the Brogdon trade is officially official is a big topic of conversation here
– Aaron Nesmith was at practice today and possibly could play Tue.
– They are interested in Ayton
– An offer sheet would be revealing, Herb Simon has always been against it – 5:41 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
From what I’ve heard, the Pacers were expecting Malcolm Brogdon’s trade physical to be completed as soon as today, clearing way for Aaron Nesmith to play in Vegas (and some notable IND cap space…) Brogdon has arrived in Boston, but unclear exactly when physical will be done. – 3:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They needed Malcolm Brogdon. I like that move and I like the [Danilo] Gallinari move.”
@Mitch Lawrence likes the changes Brad Stevens and the @Boston Celtics have made so far this off season. pic.twitter.com/X1tq5VWWEz – 2:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Aaron Nesmith and the #Pacers are in a bind until Malcolm Brogdon passes a physical for the #Celtics. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:26 PM
