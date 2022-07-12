Malcolm Brogdon passes physical for Celtics

James Boyd: Malcolm Brogdon has passed his physical for the #Celtics, and Aaron Nesmith has subsequently been cleared to play for the #Pacers in Summer League tomorrow, per league source. Indiana faces the #Pistons at Thomas & Mack Center at 9 p.m. ET. 📸 me pic.twitter.com/0v9wTiEHQd
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I spoke to former #Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis one-on-one at Summer League. We discussed his trade to the #Kings, rookie Keegan Murray, Malcolm Brogdon being traded to the #Celtics and Sabonis’ eventual return to Indy. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:52 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Aaron Nesmith is eligible for the #Pacers in Summer League after Malcolm Brogdon passed his physical for the #Celtics. Nesmith could make his Indiana debut later today against the #Pistons. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:28 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon has passed his physical for the #Celtics, and Aaron Nesmith has subsequently been cleared to play for the #Pacers in Summer League tomorrow, per league source.
Indiana faces the #Pistons at Thomas & Mack Center at 9 p.m. ET.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers notes:
– Whether the Brogdon trade is officially official is a big topic of conversation here
– Aaron Nesmith was at practice today and possibly could play Tue.
– They are interested in Ayton
– An offer sheet would be revealing, Herb Simon has always been against it – 5:41 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They needed Malcolm Brogdon. I like that move and I like the [Danilo] Gallinari move.”
@Mitch Lawrence likes the changes Brad Stevens and the @Boston Celtics have made so far this off season. pic.twitter.com/X1tq5VWWEz – 2:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Aaron Nesmith and the #Pacers are in a bind until Malcolm Brogdon passes a physical for the #Celtics. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon joins The Woj Pod. Full audio: https://t.co/RcNSY5kjUR pic.twitter.com/UYGCN81Q2y – 11:44 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Why Malcolm Brogdon thought he was heading to the Wizards before the Celtics emerged as a stealth suitor masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:27 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
This has been updated to include a quote from Malcolm Brogdon from the Woj pod.
“I actually go up there, complete my physical, do my press conference in a few days, so I’m yet to actually see the city and visit it as a Boston Celtic.” #Pacers #Celtics indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:02 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon has started every game he’s played in since 2018. However, he made clear to the #Celtics in an interview on the Woj Pod that he would accept a new bench role: ‘Whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level.’ masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:42 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The #Pacers–#Celtics trade can’t be completed, and Aaron Nesmith can’t play in Summer League, until Malcolm Brogdon passes a physical, a league source told IndyStar. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:37 AM
Jake Fischer: From what I’ve heard, the Pacers were expecting Malcolm Brogdon’s trade physical to be completed as soon as today, clearing way for Aaron Nesmith to play in Vegas (and some notable IND cap space…) Brogdon has arrived in Boston, but unclear exactly when physical will be done. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / July 11, 2022
The Pacers and Celtics announced their trade Saturday, sending veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon from Indiana to Boston in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and five players: Nik Stauskas, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, former IU star Juwan Morgan and Malik Fitts. However, a league source told IndyStar on Sunday that the Pacers are waiting for Brogdon to pass a physical so the trade can become official and Nesmith can become eligible for Indiana’s Summer League team in Las Vegas. Nesmith attended the Pacers’ Summer League opener against Charlotte on Friday and sat courtside at Thomas & Mack Center with his new teammates Jalen Smith, Tyrese Haliburton and Oshae Brissett. -via Indianapolis Star / July 11, 2022
Chris Forsberg: Malcolm Brogdon on Woj Pod says Brad Stevens told his agent he wanted Brogdon to embrace 6th man role. “I really want to get back to winning on a high level, I want to win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it.” -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / July 11, 2022
