Nikola Jokic returns to Serbian national team

Svetislav Pesic announced the Serbian national team’s 22-man list for the qualification window in August and for the upcoming EuroBasket 2022. The Serbs are preparing for the August FIBA World Cup qualifiers window and the EuroBasket 2022, which will start in September. Head coach Svetislav Pesic announced his preliminary selection for both events on Tuesday. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic highlights the Serbian 22-man squad, while he will also be joined by NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica, as well as Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic, and others.
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Donald. Jokic. Nichushkin.
It appears Stan Kroenke is committing to some BIG contracts this summer. – 6:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic karaoke session?
Yes, a Nikola Jokic karaoke session. pic.twitter.com/h04FFEWpxS – 6:12 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
With the NBA being a global product and multiple stars coming from Europe, the Top-10 of top-selling jerseys in the old continent have been calculated.
Nikola Jokic is not even on the list🤯
basketnews.com/news-175030-st… – 10:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Paolo Banchero showing off some Jokic-esque passing 👁️
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/xTZU1OslnV – 1:46 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
There are three players I declared would win MVP before they were All-Stars. I rarely hand out this distinction as it is ludicrous and absurd. But it’s accurate. The three players are Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. They each won twice. – 11:57 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic is spending the off-season in his own way 😅🕺
🎥 negujmosrbski/Instagram pic.twitter.com/wwlPxwduFs – 7:00 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Talk about destiny – Nikola Jokic was already wearing the Nuggets shirt back in 2000 😳
📸 @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/Byin0AIvcR – 2:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo has had some moments of frustration during his NBA stint.
The Argentine guard recently recounted a story involving Nikola Jokic to illustrate how ill-informed Denver Nuggets’ staff & players were about his game 🤔
basketnews.com/news-174951-fa… – 1:48 PM
More on this storyline
Campazzo gave more details about the first training and video session with Michael Malone’s team, where Nikola Jokic was the only one who knew him. “For example, in our first training session together, we sat down in front of a TV screen and they put a video of highlights of each of the new players. I think there were three or four of us. So it was a minute, or forty seconds, of my videos with Real Madrid and the National Team. I remember that there was a pass that I made against Serbia in the World Cup, with Jokic being present. The only one who knew me and knew how I played was Jokic, because we had played against each other in the World Cup,” the player from Cordoba said. -via BasketNews / July 9, 2022
Michael Singer: Incredible photo of Nikola Jokic, age 5, wearing a #Nuggets sweatshirt. Incredible story, @MiskoRaznatovic. pic.twitter.com/VIBHl2TDGz -via Twitter @msinger / July 9, 2022
StatMuse: Largest single-season salary in NBA history: $63M — Dame in 2027 $62M — KAT in 2028 $62M — Booker in 2028 $61M — Jokic in 2028 pic.twitter.com/ibEYxsRpIy -via Twitter @statmuse / July 8, 2022
