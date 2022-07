Nikola Jokic returns to Serbian national team

Campazzo gave more details about the first training and video session with Michael Malone’s team, where Nikola Jokic was the only one who knew him. “For example, in our first training session together, we sat down in front of a TV screen and they put a video of highlights of each of the new players. I think there were three or four of us. So it was a minute, or forty seconds, of my videos with Real Madrid and the National Team . I remember that there was a pass that I made against Serbia in the World Cup, with Jokic being present. The only one who knew me and knew how I played was Jokic, because we had played against each other in the World Cup,” the player from Cordoba said. -via BasketNews / July 9, 2022