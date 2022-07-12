Patrick Beverley to Jazz: Are you trying to win or are you trying to tank?

Joey Lynn: Sounds like Pat Bev is waiting for the Utah Jazz to decide which direction their franchise is going. “Utah ya’ll tryna win or ya’ll tryna tank, let me know… We gon take Utah all the way, or Utah gon say they don’t need me and we can go somewhere else?”
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are doing media availabilities with Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler, and Leandro Bolmaro tomorrow afternoon.
(Patrick Beverley is out of the country and so we’re told we’ll get the chance to interview him later.) – 8:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Justin Zanik on Patrick Beverley:
“A longtime NBA antagonist, brings great defensive fire and that’s something, that intensity is needed. with our team and he’s shown it over a number of years.”
#takenote | @kslsports – 6:43 PM
Ben Anderson: Jarred Vanderbilt on new @Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley: “He was one of our vocal leaders last year, always good to have that veteran presence, especially with a young team that we had. So he brings a lot to the team that doesn’t show up in stats.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 10, 2022
Ben Anderson: Malik Beasley on new @Utah Jazz teammate Patrick Beverley: “You’ve got to listen to him because he knows the game. A lot of people don’t know he’s made the playoffs every single year he’s played in the NBA.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 10, 2022
Patrick Beverley: Always business. Wolves 🐺 Thank You❤️. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs -via Twitter @patbev21 / July 1, 2022
