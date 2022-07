Several NBA teams still eyeing Vasilije Micic

Svetislav Pesic announced the Serbian national team’s 22-man list for the qualification window in August and for the upcoming EuroBasket 2022. The Serbs are preparing for the August FIBA World Cup qualifiers window and the EuroBasket 2022, which will start in September. Head coach Svetislav Pesic announced his preliminary selection for both events on Tuesday. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic highlights the Serbian 22-man squad, while he will also be joined by NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica, as well as Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic, and others. -via BasketNews / July 12, 2022