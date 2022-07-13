Andre Iguodala: If Rasheed Wallace played today, he'd be a Top 5 player and be better than Giannis Antetokounmpo

“Rasheed Wallace probably could have been a top-five player in the league for a 10-year stretch,” Iguodala said on the show. “He was shooting half-court shots left-handed and right-handed.” “If Rasheed Wallace played in modern-day basketball, if he played in our league today, he’d be a top-five player. He’d be better than Giannis and I love Giannis.”
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo surprised Greek National Youth Team during their practice session at OAKA. They talked to young players, alongside Alex Antetokounmpo, sharing their basketball tips. #HellasBasketball #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/SzX4r3IZUs – 6:08 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
For the record… saying someone would be “Better than Giannis today” means you are saying that person would be clearly & inarguably THE BEST PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE!
Sheed would be nice in any era, but better than Giannis??? Get all the way outta here. – 9:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Andre Iguodala: If he played now, Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis Antetokounmpo nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/12/and… – 5:13 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Andre Iguodala had high praise for ex-NBA player Rasheed Wallace
The Warriors’ forward went as far as saying that Wallace would be a better player in today’s league than the two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam Adebayo this season:
— 19/10/3
— 55.7 FG%
— All-Defensive Second Team
Bam Adebayo this season:
— 19/10/3
— 55.7 FG%
— All-Defensive Second Team
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“One thing that would make Sheed really mad… was him getting a tech”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Jason made Giannis toe the line, if you will, when Giannis was a rookie”
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Giannis breaks out his upcoming Zoom Freak 4 during a workout in Athens. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7xg0Gp2pYb – 4:51 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a 120-100 win over the Suns in Game 3 of the Finals.
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
In athlete-owned company news:
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Aaron Donald backed @ready_nutrition gets distribution deal at Walmart to sell their product. Adds deals with Albertsons & Amazon
In athlete-owned company news:
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Aaron Donald backed @ready_nutrition gets distribution deal at Walmart to sell their product. Adds deals with Albertsons & Amazon
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to put in hard work this summer ahead of the next season. He trained in Athens and he’s preparing himself for another high-level season. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/JKr5AvS9z1 – 4:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
You get what you work for not what you wish for😃 pic.twitter.com/Tg7upfiLrU – 3:35 PM
