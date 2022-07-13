Celtics not expected to have interest in trading for Donovan Mitchell

The Celtics are not expected to have interest in dealing for Mitchell per league sources given the high price tag and their recent offseason moves. However, a number of Eastern Conference rivals are expected to make plays for Mitchell. Let’s take a closer look at some of the possibilities in play on that front and what they could mean for the Celtics.
Roland Lazenby
Inside the Trade Market for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell
Ira Winderman
Would Heat's best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest "Ask Ira"
Sam Quinn
I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.
He's not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer.
Steve Popper
Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested?
Sam Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.
Jake Madison
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
Steve Popper
Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? Or the Nets?
Brian Robb
New: The Jazz are reportedly listening on Donovan Mitchell trade offers. A look at his potential East suitors that could impact the Celtics and whether anything else on Utah's roster could interest Boston if the team hits reset button:
Tommy Beer
General poll for Knicks fans:
General poll for Knicks fans:
Sam Vecenie
Game Theory Podcast with @C2_Cooper will be up live starting at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET).
We talk Deandre Ayton, the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell being more available, Keegan Murray and Benn Mathurin, and more.
Game Theory Podcast with @C2_Cooper will be up live starting at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET).
We talk Deandre Ayton, the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell being more available, Keegan Murray and Benn Mathurin, and more.
Sam Vecenie
Just recorded a fun podcast with @C2_Cooper on some Deandre Ayton stuff, some Donovan Mitchell stuff, and Summer League observations. Will be out soon!
Jake Madison
lol I get to host Locked On NBA the night it comes out Donovan Mitchell might be traded? Jazz fans are gonna be upppppppppset with me tomorrow
Michael Pina
danny asking for bam the first 12 times pat riley calls about donovan mitchell
Tim Reynolds
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
Danny Leroux
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Tommy Beer
Utah and Danny Ainge’s starting asking price from New York in exchange for Donovan Mitchell:
RJ Barrett,
Aaron Judge,
the Empire State Building,
Igor Shesterkin,
Zach Wilson,
the Statue of Liberty,
Utah and Danny Ainge’s starting asking price from New York in exchange for Donovan Mitchell:
RJ Barrett,
Aaron Judge,
the Empire State Building,
Igor Shesterkin,
Zach Wilson,
the Statue of Liberty,
Michael Pina
i have negative clue what donovan mitchell's trade value is after that playoff series
Danny Leroux
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Ben Anderson
I'll be jumping on @KSLunrivaled on the @ZoneSportsNet in a few minutes to talk about ESPN's report that the @Utah Jazz are willing to trade Donovan Mitchell. Tune in! #TakeNote
Tune in! #TakeNote
I’ll be jumping on @KSLunrivaled on the @ZoneSportsNet in a few minutes to talk about ESPN’s report that the @Utah Jazz are willing to trade Donovan Mitchell.
Tune in! #TakeNote
Kurt Helin
Report: Jazz now willing to hear out Donovan Mitchell trade offers
StatMuse
Most playoff PPG by active players:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
Most playoff PPG by active players:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
NBA on ESPN
After previously shutting down inquiries on moving Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Dan Favale
jalen brunson and donovan mitchell on the knicks
Austin Krell
This will inevitably be a talking point until something happens, so here's how Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell compare for their careers across every shooting/scoring metric I look at: 2p%: Maxey 3p%: Maxey eFG: Maxey TS: Maxey 3p rate: Mitchell FT rate: Mitchell Usg: Mitchell
2p%: Maxey
3p%: Maxey
eFG: Maxey
TS: Maxey
3p rate: Mitchell
FT rate: Mitchell
This will inevitably be a talking point until something happens, so here’s how Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell compare for their careers across every shooting/scoring metric I look at:
2p%: Maxey
3p%: Maxey
eFG: Maxey
TS: Maxey
3p rate: Mitchell
FT rate: Mitchell
Ryan McDonald
The Utah Jazz are reportedly 'showing a willingness' to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell
StatMuse
Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:
Michael Jordan
Wilt Chamberlain
Allen Iverson
Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:
Michael Jordan
Wilt Chamberlain
Allen Iverson
Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN story on Jazz listening to overtures for Donovan Mitchell:
Josh Newman
The Knicks should not be willing to give up the farm for Donovan Mitchell.
StatMuse
Donovan Mitchell in Utah:
— 24/4/5
— 44/36/83%
— 3x All Star
— Most 3P in a season by Jazz player
— Most playoff 3P by Jazz player
— Most PPG in a season since Malone
Donovan Mitchell in Utah:
— 24/4/5
— 44/36/83%
— 3x All Star
— Most 3P in a season by Jazz player
— Most playoff 3P by Jazz player
— Most PPG in a season since Malone
Tony Jones
Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah's bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation
Sean Highkin
CAA has been soft-launching the Donovan Mitchell trade request since at least the All-Star break.
Sam Quinn
If I’m the Knicks I’m not offering RJ Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal.
Up to eight firsts. Some combination of IQ/Obi/Grimes/McBride. All of that is fine. But I’m daring someone to outbid me before I give up Barrett. His ascent next to Mitchell would be their upside. – 5:48 PM
If I’m the Knicks I’m not offering RJ Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal.
Tommy Beer
Wrote a lengthy post outlining the pros and cons of the Knicks trading for Donovan Mitchell last week:
Adrian Wojnarowski
After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.
More on this storyline
The Celtics ideal scenario would be a lesser East squad such as the Knicks to put themselves in play for the high scoring guard, keeping Miami from firmly re-establishing themselves as a top contender in the East with another star acquisition. Other wildcard candidates out West would need to be considered as well (Dallas?) but a lot of teams around the league have already used assets on big names this summer in separate deals (Atlanta, Minnesota, etc.) -via Booth Newspapers / July 13, 2022
Ira Winderman: Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / July 12, 2022
Tony Jones: Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade. And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / July 12, 2022
